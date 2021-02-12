A Dog Waits for People He Knew outside Uttarakhand Tunnel Where Rescue Operations are Underway rc. | national

According to local sources, Blackie was born here at the time of the construction of this hydropower project. He also grew up with the project. Blackie was not here during the avalanche. The night before, he had probably gone down the hill in search of food.

# Uttarakhand: ‘Blackie’ has been standing in the tunnel outside the Tapoban hydropower project for almost three days. Debris removal and rescue work is going on continuously by running drilling machines. ‘Blackie’ is waiting there. Who is this ‘Blackie’? The four-legged friend Blackie is actually a local street dog. But one person was able to adopt him with love and care. The dog is still waiting outside the tunnel waiting for that person. Maybe he is thinking in his mind, realizing this, a friend will come and give him food and take him in his arms.

Last Sunday, a avalanche broke out in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Due to the avalanche near Joshimath in the morning, the water level of Dhuliganga rose sharply. One village after another was swept away by the strong tidal wave. The bridge is broken. The bodies of 15 people were recovered till night. 150 workers were missing. They were all working on the Tapoban hydropower project. The administration fears that none of them may survive.

It is thought that Blake’s friend-owner may also have been working on the Tapoban hydropower project. However, he has not been found yet. “We are giving him food and a bag to sleep on,” said Rajendra Kumar, a survivor. We have been doing rescue work here since morning. Blackio sits here. When the evening work is over, he goes back. But he came back in the morning.

It is learned that about 34 workers were trapped inside NTPC’s Tapoban Bishnugarh hydropower project. The death toll has risen to 36 in five days. No trace of 17 people has been found since Sunday. According to local sources, Blackie was born in the area at the time the project was built. He also grew up with the project. Blackie was not here during the avalanche. The night before, he had probably gone down the hill in search of food. After returning the next day, the place seemed to have been washed away.



A few days later, the black mountain dog Blackio realized that there was a crowd of strangers around. No one is paying much attention to him. There are no familiar faces. That is why he is standing under the tunnel waiting for his loved ones. Rescuers told the dog to leave, but he did not. He is standing under the tunnel waiting so that the heavy machine does not get hurt. Rescuers hope Blackie will see his loved one soon, but it is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 12, 2021, 8:52 PM IST

