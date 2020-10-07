A Five Day Online Workshop by MAKAUT

RATIONALE: Doing is necessary but not sufficient for science & technology. The problem, the process, the result, the discussion, and the conclusion ought to be communicated so as to achieve meaningful outcome. The requisite communication skill is neither trivial nor to be taken for granted.

However, compared to the hours and years of formal training on ‘doing’, training on ‘communicating’ received by science & technology professionals is abysmal. This unfortunate pattern pervades world over, but is present to a debilitating degree in Indian institutes for higher education. The problem is intensified by the fact that while the lingua franca of scientific & technical communication is English, it is not the first language of most Indians.

As the only government university on science & technology with its ambit across the entire state of West Bengal, it is incumbent upon Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB to take initiative on imparting high quality training on scientific & technical communication to its constituent knowledge communities.

This Workshop is designed as an exercise towards that purpose.

ORGANIZED JOINTLY BY: THE CENTER OF LINGUISTICS and THE SCHOOL OF NATURAL, APPLIED, & SOCIAL SCIENCES, MAKAUT, WB, INDIA.

IN ASSOCIATION WITH: THE ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY, J&K, INDIA.

FUNDED BY: TEQIP III GRANT.

EVENT DATES: November 2 – 6, 2020; 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM (IST).

BENEFICIARY: The entire faculty community, the entire research scholar community, and the entire PG student community of MAKAUT, WB. Also, open to members of these communities at large.

SUBSIDIZED REGISTRATION FEE of INR 250 per person not affiliated to TEQIP institutes. Free to registrants from TEQIP institutes.

CONTACT: Sukhendu Samajdar, PhD, Professor & Director, the School of Natural, Applied & Social Sciences and Professor-in-Charge of the Language Laboratory at MAKAUT, WB.