A glitz evening to discover the Face of West Bengal 2021

by Tania Sadhukhan

Kolkata, 17th January 2021: This is for the first time Kolkata witnessed a bouquet of fresh talents who flaunted their talent on ramp. Perveen & Cahtterjee OPC Pvt Ltd brought this unique opportunity for the talented women of Bengal. The grand finale of P&C Face of West Bengal 2021 had sparkled the ramp with 15 talented women.

This was the first season of P&C face of West Bengal 2021, it was a creative rendition by Bilkes Perveen, Director of Perveen & Chatterjee OPC Pvt Ltd. This is a growing fashion house based in Kolkata located in Tollygunge. Perveen an ex banker turned entrepreneur cum model conceived this idea of creating a platform for the common women like her to showcase their talent in the glam field and to cherish their dreams to walk and feel like queen. This contest had no age height or marital status bar and the judgment was based on the overall personality, skills and training provided to them for couple of days. Noted actor of Tollywood tinsel town Payel Mukherjee spent a quality time to impart basic skill of ramp and groomed the participants.

The outcome of this contest was that P&C OPC Pvt Ltd unveiled a calendar featuring these talented models. It also gave an immediate exposure to all participants.



The event started off with two amazing dance. Then the glam filled calendar was unveiled by Mr. Debashis Sen, Chairman, HIDCO. This fun-filled evening was graced by actor Neil Bhattacharya, of Krishnakali fame; glamorous Richa Sharma; Mr Prasenjit Saha, Director, Monginis; Mr Suresh Sethiya, Promoter, Siti Networks; Lajbonti Roy, celebrated singer and many more.

Last but not the least, there was a surprise, which was a fashion show held by one of the renowned stylist John Sengupta.



The title sponsors were Minu Sarees supported by Monginis, venue partner was Offbeat (Topcat), Gift partners were Oui & Me and Salon Partner IQRA .Official designer was Neha Tulsyan official stylist John Sengupta.