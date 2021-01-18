A Lecture Series to Know the Unknown Facet of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy by MAKAUT, WB  

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has recently organized an Online Lecture Series – Episode V by eminent Radio-Oncologist Dr. Sankar Nath on “Iconic Figures of Bengal Renaissance and their Relevance Today”. The topic of the series was on “Teacher extraordinary the unknown facet of Bharatratna Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy”.

The series of program was under Mandatory Additional Requirements (MAR) for the students with each program fetching 1 point. The maximum permissible points is 20 for attending 20 such motivational lectures. There were also a separate category in the MAR Record Sheet for lecture series. There was a quiz contest at the end of the program. It was made obligatory for all newly admitted First Year students to attend the program.

The Webinar was on live streamed in the YouTube Channel. Students participated from this link too.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQhp1Nvxj4r0Ehkuoc7X-zQ

The other eminent speakers who were present in the program are:

Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT, WB Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra

Prof. Sibamay Dasgupta, Director, School of Engineering Sciences, MAKAUT, WB

Prof. (Dr.) Prantar Chakrabarti, Former Head of Haematology, NRS Medical College, Kolkata. Presently Adviser Vivekananda Institute of Medical Science/Fortis/Nightingale/Apex Institute of Medical Science

Dr. Subhrojyoti Bhowmick, Clinical Director, Medical Quality and Clinical Research at Peerless Hospital, Kolkata

Mr. Krishnendu Saha, HoD, Media Science, MAKAUT, WB

The significant eminent speaker in the webinar, organized by MAKAUT, WB was Dr. Sankar Nath. He is one of the finest Radio-Oncologist of India, possessing immense experience. After completing his MBBS from Calcutta Medical College in the year of 1975, he completed his DMRT in the year of 1979-80 and has worked in the Oncology Department of Calcutta Medical College and Bankura Sammilani Medical College. He joined the Dept. of Oncology at R. G. Kar Medical College and retired as a senior Oncologist from there. He has been enlightening the PG students with his immense knowledge of Medical Physics as a guest lecturer. Dr. Nath has been awarded with Rabindra Purashkar, by the state of West Bengal in 2014 for his research oriented book ‘Kolkata Medical Colleg-er Gorar Katha O Pandit Madhusudan Gupta’ in Bengali. Dr. Nath is an ardent writer on popular science in different journals.