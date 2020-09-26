A new Bengali Thriller Novel,Chandralekha Nihato, By Author Sourabh Mukherjee

–

An eminent English novel author Sourabh Mukherjee, interestingly made his Bengali thriller novel debut, named ‘Chandralekha Nihato’. The book has been published by Biva Publishers.

The entire story thrillingly revolves around a murder mystery of a prominent actor Chandralekha Mukherjee, who makes her come back after a long gap, through a play held in Kalamandir, Kolkata, with packed enthralled audience who comes to witness the veteran actor’s play. However, unfortunately the drama ends on a sad note with the demise of the actor on the stage in the last scene. Leading to the rise of innumerable questions in the mind of the investigating officer, as to why the dramatic death actually ended up with the real decease of the actor. It is a murder mystery involving multiple angles of family fued, may be the dark past of the actor’s life or a political conspiracy. Might be the movement against the reputed production house also could be the actual reason. All such issues keep the novel stuck with thrill and suspense, an interesting work to read.

The story is the reflection of the modern Tollywood industry. Such interesting Bengali literary works will always expectantly be a great welcome for readers of all section and change the monotonous mindset of the targeted audience in this Covid pandemic situation.

The price of the book ‘Chandralekha Nihato’ is Rs.123 only. The book is also available in Bangladesh.