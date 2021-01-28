Navigation
A stent was placed in the heart of Sourav Ganguly under the supervision of Devi Sethi. Sourav Ganguly Undergoes Successful Angiolpasty, Gets Two More Stents
A stent was placed in the heart of Sourav Ganguly under the supervision of Devi Sethi. Sourav Ganguly Undergoes Successful Angiolpasty, Gets Two More Stents | kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Sourav on Thursday morning. After the party program in the afternoon, he went to the Apollo Hospital to inquire about Sourav’s condition.

#Kolkata: Two stents have been successfully implanted in the body of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The entire process has been completed under the supervision of eminent physician Devi Sethi and cardiologist Ashwini Mehta at the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital adjacent to the bypass. Also present were doctor Aftab Khan and cardiologist Saroj Mandal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Sourav on Thursday morning. After the party program in the afternoon, he went to the Apollo Hospital to inquire about Sourav's condition. According to hospital sources, Saurabh is stable at the moment. He has been kept under strict observation by the doctors.

