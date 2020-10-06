A virtual Durga Pujo walkthrough to beat the COVID 19 fears

The Durga Puja 2020 is being seen as a potential trap for a manifold increase in COVID19 spread despite several measures that the State Government and the Puja committees are reportedly undertaking. A recent report indicated that even the state health department is extremely worried of the situation waiting to unfold post Durga Puja festivities, already a scare has triggered off following people coming out in hordes in pre puja shopping. Senior physicians, health workers are looking at an alrming rise in COVID 19 cases if the trend persists.

Foreseeing this, a startup in form of a virtual puja walkthrough Augmented Pujo 2020,is surely attracting a lot of attention

“Augmented Pujo” 2020- a virtual reality is this year’s Durga Puja sensation, a 360 degree Virtual Reality Walk through one of the biggest festivals in the world, Durga Puja. Viewed and enjoyed from the comfort of one’s own homes with the loved ones by your side, showcasing at user’s own speed, angle, convenient timing and pace. With a foolproof safety, the user shall surely not miss the grandeur of the festival.

The top 50 Pujas of Kolkata including big names as Kashi Bose Lane, Thakurpukur SB Park, Behala Notun Dol, Haridebpur Vivekananda Park Athletic Club, Santoshpur Lake Pally and many more and another 10 pujas from abroad including the U.K, the U.S.A, Australia have already joined the Augjmented Pujo and possibly more coming up.

In the words of the promoters of Augmented Pujo 2020, “Durga Pujo in recent times is like an Art Museum. Tradition and new age culture makes Kolkata Durga Pujo look different. Throughout the year we all wait with baited breath to be a part of this mega carnival. But 2020 had something else planned for all of us. ENVY Digital presents the initiative “Augmented Pujo” 2020. The underlying message is “You don’t need a mask or sanitizer, nor social distancing or security as in the previous years as you sit at home, office and the greatest festival of the world is at your fingertips.”

A new approach that presents ‘Puja Porikroma’ like never before.