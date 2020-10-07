A Webinar by MAKAUT to Congratulate the School Students

Vice Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra will congratulate the school students who took active part in various Co-curricular Activities during the COVID-19 pandemic situation under the School Connect programme of MAKAUT and sent such evidences to the University.

The participants of the Programme will also be able to know about the career prospects of various in-house courses of MAKAUT, at the Haringhata Campus.

School & College students, parents and teachers can take part in the valuable session. Any query related to career prospects will be answered.

The programme will be organized in online mode.

Date: 7th October, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 7 P.M (IST)

To join the webinar just Click on the link at the said time:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83102386658?pwd=Rm5jQjdVNVFya05OYmYzc3hiYzdUQT09

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is always dedicated to the benefit of the students and that is the reason behind its preference for a new academic ecosystem. MAKAUT has designed different courses according to the need of the age and to help the students improve their employability or encourage them in starting their own enterprises. The objective of this interactive programme is to increase the awareness about these courses among the school students, their guardians and teachers.

At the same time, MAKAUT is trying its best to stand beside the school children during the present crisis created by the breaking out of Corona Virus Pandemic. The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, has earlier identified a list of co-curricular activities suitable for the school children, while they stayed indoor. He hopes that such activities will help the students to overcome depression and be cheerful with their families, despite the present grim situation.

MAKAUT will certify them for such activities to encourage them.

The list of Co curricular Activities for the School Students

1. Theme Photography (photographs to be taken inside home, by selecting a particular theme) & publishing online

2. Video Film Making inside house using mobile phone & publishing online

3. Writing of poetry, story, blog & publishing online

4. Reviewing of story books, novels, films, documentaries, YouTube videos

5. Cooking recipes and/or cooking (with video documentation)

6. Recording of Song/Music (with photos/video documentation) & publishing online

7. Gardening within the house (with video documentation)

8. Helping parents and family members in household work/matters. e g., cleaning, reorganization of furniture, washing, decoration etc

9. Creation of Social Networking Groups to spread social awareness and give messages

10. Caring of Animals, Birds, and Elderly Person at home

11. Learning any skill like Language, Computer Programming etc.

12. Practising Yoga, Meditation, Exercise

13. Stitching, Embroidery

14. Preparing Covid -19 awarness posters, video and writing essays (Bengali and English)