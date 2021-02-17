A young man tied a rope to the back of a bike and dragged it down the road, killing him in agony, viral video | dog tied to bike with rope, dragged 1 km– News18 Beganli

# Surat: The cleaning staff of the municipality is dragging the dog on the back of the bike with a rope. She is screaming in pain. Of course, there is no frown of the criminal youth. Everyone is getting excited after watching this video on social media. The young man is furious at the cruelty of this hen. However, he could not bear the pain. The dog fell into the lap of death.

The incident in Surat, Gujarat. The incident came to light on Tuesday after the video went viral on social media. On this day, the cleaner tied the dog to the back of the bike with a rope and drove the bike for 1 km. The dog squirmed in pain but was not released. In that case, it is taken away in a hurry. After seeing the brutal incident on social media, a woman named Saloni Rathi approached the Khatodara police station. While investigating the incident, the police examined the CCTV footage. There, with the bike number, the owner identified a young man named Hitesh Patel by matching the registration number of that bike. He was then arrested and the bike used during the crime was also confiscated.

According to police sources, Hitesh is a cleaner of Surat Municipal Corporation. As seen in the video that day, he and one of his friends are on the bike. Hesesh was riding the bike. The strong one end of his hand was tied around the dog’s neck, so he pulled it for 1 km. Although Himesh claims the dog was dead, he was taking the dog’s body to the dumping ground for dumping. However, members of several voluntary organizations claim that the statement is false. According to them, the dog was seen moving in the video. Lying to prove his innocence.