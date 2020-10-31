Aakash Aath Launches “Jai Ma Santoshi”

Aakash Aath, one of the most popular regional general entertainment channels, today announced the launch ofanothermega devotional serial, Jai Ma Santoshi. The entire star cast of the program including, Sobhona Biswas (Santoshi Maa), Jayprakash Pal, Gargi Acharya, Sourabh Dutta, Director, Mr Sushanta Bose alongwith others attended the webinar hosted to launch the serial. The Directors of Aakash Aath, Ms Eshita Surana Poddar & Ms Priyanka Surana Bardia were also present at the virtual session.

“Santoshi Ma remains an illustrious figure, and no word is needed to describe her piousness. After the hugely successful Jagat Janani Maa Sarada & Om Sai Ram, we are coming back with yet another mythological mega serial. When it comes to mythology, Aakash Aath leaves no stone unturned to fulfill the demands of their viewers”, said Ms Eshita Surana Poddar, Director, Aakash Aath.

The story revolves around Goddess Santoshi Ma who is considered to be a manifestation of Maa Durga. She is the Goddess of joy and satisfaction. Believed to be the daughter of Lord Ganesha, she is a kind-hearted form of Goddess Durga & has huge devotees.

‘Jai Ma Santoshi’ will be aired in Aakash Aath from 2nd November, 2020, Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.