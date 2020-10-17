Aakash Institute Student Akanksha Singh from Kushinagar (UP) Secures AIR 2nd Nationally in the NEET 2020 Examination; Scores Highest ever marks in NEET’s history, Top Score at National Level, Becomes Inspiration for many Girls in Purvancha

Daughter of an Ex-Sergeant of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Akanksha Singh, a student of Aakash Institute’s Gorakhpur branch, has done her District and the Institute proud by securing All India Rank (AIR) 2nd in the prestigious NEET 2020 examination. She has got a perfect score i.e. 720 out of 720 which is first time in the history of national medical entrance examinations in India and has topped Uttar Pradesh, all India Girl Topper and become the first girl from rural Purvanchal to score such an impressive result in the prestigious examination for admission to noted medical colleges in the country, results for which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today.

Hailing from Village Abhinayakpur in District Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Akanksha has achieved this result fighting against all odds. With hardly any proper coaching available in her district, her zeal to become a doctor made her travel 70 kms daily from her village to the Aakash Institute centre in Gorakhpur to attend her classes for medical entrance test preparation. During her commute daily, her mother used to escort her till the bus stop in Kushinagar and while coming back from Gorakhpur, officials of Aakash Institute used to drop her till the bus stand in the city every time.

Her father, Rajendra Kumar Rao has taken VRS from the IAF and her mother, Ruchi Singh is a Primary School Teacher in the Village. With a monthly income of Rs 18,000 in the IAF, Mr Rao for the last two years has been with his daughter full-time and left the IAF to be near his family and to support his daughter’s dream of becoming a Doctor and cracking NEET.

Congratulating Akanksha, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that our student Akanksha Singh has excelled in the highly competitive NEET 2020 entrance exam. The credit goes to the hard work of our student, the support of her parents and teachers who have guided the student firstly at Gorakhpur in Class IX and X and then at Delhi in her Class XI and XII. She showed extraordinary grit during last days before NEET exam, studied online with full concentration and focus despite the onslaught of Covid-19. Her dedication towards her passion of becoming a doctor since class IX and her persistent efforts to achieve the target is now inspirational for lakhs of students including those who remain there in villages and remotest areas of the country. Our quality test preparation is renowned in the industry for preparing students to excel in medical and engineering entrance exams. I wish Akanksha all the best for her future endeavours.”

Akanksha credited the outstanding performance to burning the midnight oil and the excellent coaching provided by Aakash instructors for the NEET examination, which is considered among the most competitive and toughest in the world. The NEET Exam is applicable for admission to all the medical colleges in the MBBS and BDS and some other courses.

This is an impressive feat considering that 15.97 lakh students have registered for the test this year.