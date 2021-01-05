AB HOGA TANDAV! AMAZON PRIME VIDEO UNVEILS THE EAGERLY AWAITED TRAILER OF AMAZON ORIGINAL SERIES TANDAV

After a powerful teaser that left customers intrigued and impressed, Amazon Prime Video welcomes the New Year by unveiling the highly anticipated trailer of Amazon Original Series Tandav. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav is created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who makes his digital directorial debut with this series. The 9-episode engrossing political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki and features a stellar ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan , Dimple Kapadia , Sunil Grover , Tigmanshu Dhulia , Dino Morea Kumud Mishra , Gauahar Khan , Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra , Sarah Jane Dias , Sandhya Mridul , Annup Sonii , Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others. Alongwith Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra and presents actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Sunil Grover in never before seen avatars. Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories can stream all episodes of Tandav starting January 15, 2021.

The trailer of the show takes viewers behind the closed, chaotic corridors of power and politics. Set in the capital of the world’s largest democracy, the series is a gripping, fictional drama that showcases the lengths to which people go in the pursuit of power.