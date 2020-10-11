Abbott Launches DuphalacTM Bears in India: Supporting Children’s Digestive Health and Helping Them Live Healthier Lives

Abbott announced in India, the launch of DuphalacTM Bears, a new product featuring fruit-flavoured gummy bears designed to support children’s digestive health, helping them live healthier lives. DuphalacTM Bears launched in strawberry fruit flavor is a food supplement and meets FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) regulations. It provides the advantages of a trusted prebiotic and encourages the growth of good bacteria in the digestive system while reducing levels of unfriendly bacteria. These gummy bears are easy to take for children and promote healthy intestinal balance as well as bowel regulation.

In addition to helping raise levels of good bacteria in the gut, DuphalacTM Bears contains lactulose, a prebiotic derived from milk, which helps to increase the absorption of calcium, helping children grow strong and healthy bones. The prevalence of childhood constipation ranges between 0.7% & 29.6%, and most cases tend to occur during the age of toilet training, when children are two to three years old.A healthy digestive system plays a vital role in good nutrition, by breaking down food effectively and ensuring that essential nutrients are properly absorbed, to help children thrive. Moreover, almost 70% of the human body’s immune system is active in the gut, making a well-functioning digestive system essential for better immunity and health. Tasty, chewable lactulose-based gummies can help relieve the symptoms of childhood constipation by softening stool and facilitating regular motion.

“Multiple factors can trigger childhood constipation, including rushed morning routines, difficult toilet training periods and poor diets. Though it can be treated effectively, our research shows that only 30% of parents consult a doctor on time. Pediatricians also observe that children undergoing treatment frequently have a relapse, usually due to non-adherence,” said Dr. Srirupa Das, Medical Director, Abbott India. “A healthy digestive system is paramount to children’s physical growth and mental development. The launch of DuphalacTM Bears is an important and innovative step in supporting children’s digestive health, so that they can thrive and take part in activities they enjoy doing,” she added.

Commenting on the need for a long-term gut health solution for children Dr. Jaydeb Ray,

Head of Pediatrics, ICH(Institute Of Child Health), said, “Despite the fact that about one in three children face constipation during toilet training, child gut health can often go unaddressed. In my experience, parents report child constipation late, and usually continue with home remedies for a month or two before seeking help. Timely and sustained treatment is important to establish consistent and healthy toilet habits. Palatable child-friendly prebiotics can not only help relieve constipation, but also promote better long-term digestive health in kids.”

The digestive system is home to trillions of bacteria, some of which are a key part of digestive health as they can help process food. These “friendly” bacteria are nourished by prebiotics such as lactulose,which promotes a healthy intestinal balance for children.