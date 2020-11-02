Abbott Launches Revolutionary FreeStyle ® Libre System in India Providing Real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring for People with Diabetes

Abbott, the global healthcare leader, announced today that

the FreeStyle ® Libre system, the world’s leading 2 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

technology, is now available for adults and children (above the age of four) living with

diabetes in India and women with gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy), offering

them the choice to check glucose levels anytime and anywhere, ultimately improving glucose

control 3 .

The FreeStyle Libre sensor measures glucose every minute in interstitial fluid through a

small (5.5mm long) filament that is inserted just under the skin and held in place with a

small adhesive pad. A quick scan of the sensor with a reader provides a real-time glucose

reading on demand and a complete picture of a person’s glucose levels, without the need of

painful, routine fingersticks or daily calibration, enabling meaningful lifestyle and therapy

interventions.

FreeStyle Libre is designed for users to be able to check their glucose readings much more

simply and frequently, and data show that higher scanning frequency of the technology has

been shown to significantly improve time in optimal glucose range.

“Abbott’s revolutionary technology has changed the way millions of people manage diabetes

globally and we are excited to bring this life changing technology to India,” said Kalyan

Sattaru, general manager of the diabetes care business at Abbott. “People with diabetes are at

the centre of Abbott’s innovation. We are happy to launch FreeStyle Libre in India that gives

millions of Indians access to to high-quality, accurate and pain-free diabetes technology

for continuous glucose monitoring. This helps people make more informed health

decisions allowing them to live fuller lives.”

India has the second largest diabetes population in the world, estimated to cross 100 million

in the next decade*. Healthcare providers are continuously upgrading guidelines of care and

nutrition advice to ensure the condition is managed to avoid diabetes-related complications.

Multiple international and national professional medical bodies have recommended CGM

use for people with diabetes to target improved clinical outcomes including Indian

professional bodies such as Diabetes India and The Research Society for the Study of

Diabetes in India (RSSDI).

RSSDI in its published recommendations 4 in 2017 quotes that technology in diabetes

management may be used in patients for better outcomes and to minimize complications.

Evidence suggests that continuous glucose monitoring system can influence patients for

diabetes self-care practices, which in turn results in glycemic control enhancement over a

wide range of baseline therapies.

Dr Banshi Saboo, President, and lead member of the CGM panel at RSSDI said, “Monitoring

glucose levels is a pre-requisite to ensure optimum glycaemic control. While glucometers are

handy portable devices that help detect the single point-in-time capillary glucose, CGM

devices provide complete visibility of the 24×7 glycaemic profile of the patient with diabetes

up to 14 days. This technology helps fulfil an unmet need in diabetes helping patients make

better choices in diet and exercise. In India, food has a social, cultural and emotional connect

which leads to unrestricted diet despite doctor recommendations. While medication can help,

people with diabetes must have a disciplined approach to managing the condition. In the

current COVID environment, with reduced access to doctors and specialists, CGM empowers

patients with actionable insights at hand that helps in remotely managing their glucose

levels.”

Clinical trials and real-world data show that users of the FreeStyle Libre system have

improved glucose control 3 , decreased time in hyperglycemia 5 and hypoglycemia 6 as well as

reduced hospitalizations 7 , HbA1C 8 levels (average glucose levels over three months), and

improved quality of life. Greater time in range (TIR) has been linked to more stable

glucose control, which could lead to fewer complications.

A lower TIR 9 has been found associated with increased risk of progression to retinopathy and

nephropathy by 64% and 40% respectively. Another recently released study 10 demonstrates

association of lower TIR with increased cardiovascular risk. With glucose levels under

control, patients with diabetes as well as their treating HCPs can deal with their existing and

potential complications in diabetes better.

Since its introduction in 2014, the FreeStyle Libre portfolio has revolutionized the way

diabetes is managed globally by more than 2.5 million users in more than 50 countries 8 .