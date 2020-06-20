Abhishek Basu , cloud short film , produced by Ayanjit Sen to release soon

In this pandemic situation where india is fighting against COVID-19, la

pelicula motion pictures and Ayanjit Sen have come up with the unique

concept of cloud short films. This time Dadasaheb Phalke film festival

awardee , BBC award winning music director and world percussionist

Abhishek Basu, has directed a film and th screenplay has been done by him.

The film is on a unique concept focusing on the ups and downs of

relationship, a married couple goes through. Written by poet Alo Basu the

Bengali short film, tells us the story of PAKHI, who doubts her childhood

friend Ragini, in a relationship with her husband Arjun, whereas on the other

hand there is no such relation existing between Arjun and Ragini.

Suddenly all the things start changing from PAKHI’s perspective, when she

comes to know from ragini that Arjun is suffering from lung cancer. Will

PAKHI be able to save her marriage? You have to watch AKAASH OJANA

TOBU, to find the answers.

Abhishek himself has given music in the film, along with avik ganguly.

Renowned fashion designer Tejas Gandhi, has done the associate direction in

this film. Screenplay,dialogue and direction has been done by Abhishek Basu,

featuring actors Faiz Khan (as arjun), Sanchari Dutta (as pakhi), Amrita halder

(as ragini). Sanchari has also helped the team regarding camera works.Editing

and post production is done by Subhasish Mondal.

Abhishek Basu – Director (Film maker and music director)

This is the 2 nd film of film maker Abhishek Basu. He is mainly a music director

and a world percussionist by profession. He has performed all over the globe

for the past 20 years. He has worked in both Bollywood and Tollywood and has

won many awards around the globe. He has 10 internationally marketed

albums to his credit. He was also awarded recently in the Dadasaheb Phalke

Film Festival for a recent music direction in a music video. He has also worked

with well-known Hollywood director and editor, Chris Cibelli.He is also working

in bollywood, did the jingle of bollywood production house Sajid Nadiadwala

and grandson’s new logo and ad jingles of Idee eye wear, image eyewear

featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, saif ali khan and Siddharth Malhotra, and

many more.

Tejas Gandhi – Associate Director (Film maker, Fashion Designer and

Grooming Expert)

As a keen admirer of the fashion industry and after gaining requisite

knowledge and experience in Fashion and Styling, he started his own premier

fashion label – TEJAS GANDHI. He has showcased lines at fashion weeks in

India and international Blenders Pride tours. He has worked with several

leading stars of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Late Irrfan Khan, Govinda and

others and also in Tollywood. He is also the official grooming expert for AFT

Miss and Mrs India International. He has also ventured into film direction for a

musical short film – Global Love – which has already won 14 awards so far

across the world.

Ayanjit Sen – Producer (Bollywood Producer, Global Digital Content

Strategist, Senior Journalist)

His company La Pelicula Motion Pictures has already made a few Bollywood

films. He is also a film story writer. He is a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke

Icon Award in the social film category for his first Hindi short film venture –

Daayra. As a journalist, he has worked for leading global and Indian news

organisations including the BBC, CNN International, ESPN, Times Now, India

Today, etc in different parts of the world. He has won several national and

international awards for his digital prowess including the World Digital Awards

in Washington, USA in 2018. He has another company – Digiviva – a boutique

for digital content strategy.

Faiz Khan – Actor

He has acted in several feature films, television serials, music videos and short

films in Hindi, Bengali and English. He has also acted in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahaani’

sharing screen with legend actor Naseeruddin Shah. He has already acted in 14

films. His upcoming Hindi feature films include Rahgeer – by Goutam Ghose

and Careless – by Alok Srivastava. One of his upcoming Bengali feature films is

Urojahaj directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta. He was also associated with an

esteemed theatre group in Kolkata and did several plays.

Sanchari Dutta – Actress

She has acted in several short and feature films in Hindi, Bengali and English.

She has been part of several international and national award winning films

including ‘Nai Manusher er kissa’, ‘Streer Potro’, ‘Ankur’, ‘Akele Nahi hai Aap’

among many others. Her films have also been screened in several international

film festivals including Du Cannes. She has also been acting in theatres for the

last 10 years.

Amrita Haldar – Actress

Amrita had started her career with television and modelling assignments. She

has already worked in ad shoots and magazine shoots. After acting in many

short films and music videos, her first Bengali feature film as an actress was

‘Mukhosh’ released early 2020.