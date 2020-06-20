Abhishek Basu , cloud short film , produced by Ayanjit Sen to release soon

Abhishek Basu , cloud short film , produced by Ayanjit Sen to release soon4 min read
In this pandemic situation where india is fighting against COVID-19, la
pelicula motion pictures and Ayanjit Sen have come up with the unique
concept of cloud short films. This time Dadasaheb Phalke film festival
awardee , BBC award winning music director and world percussionist
Abhishek Basu, has directed a film and th screenplay has been done by him.
The film is on a unique concept focusing on the ups and downs of
relationship, a married couple goes through. Written by poet Alo Basu the
Bengali short film, tells us the story of PAKHI, who doubts her childhood
friend Ragini, in a relationship with her husband Arjun, whereas on the other
hand there is no such relation existing between Arjun and Ragini.
Suddenly all the things start changing from PAKHI’s perspective, when she
comes to know from ragini that Arjun is suffering from lung cancer. Will
PAKHI be able to save her marriage? You have to watch AKAASH OJANA
TOBU, to find the answers.
Abhishek himself has given music in the film, along with avik ganguly.
Renowned fashion designer Tejas Gandhi, has done the associate direction in
this film. Screenplay,dialogue and direction has been done by Abhishek Basu,
featuring actors Faiz Khan (as arjun), Sanchari Dutta (as pakhi), Amrita halder
(as ragini). Sanchari has also helped the team regarding camera works.Editing
and post production is done by Subhasish Mondal.
Abhishek Basu – Director (Film maker and music director)
This is the 2 nd film of film maker Abhishek Basu. He is mainly a music director
and a world percussionist by profession. He has performed all over the globe
for the past 20 years. He has worked in both Bollywood and Tollywood and has
won many awards around the globe. He has 10 internationally marketed
albums to his credit. He was also awarded recently in the Dadasaheb Phalke
Film Festival for a recent music direction in a music video. He has also worked
with well-known Hollywood director and editor, Chris Cibelli.He is also working
in bollywood, did the jingle of bollywood production house Sajid Nadiadwala
and grandson’s new logo and ad jingles of Idee eye wear, image eyewear
featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, saif ali khan and Siddharth Malhotra, and
many more.
Tejas Gandhi – Associate Director (Film maker, Fashion Designer and
Grooming Expert)
As a keen admirer of the fashion industry and after gaining requisite
knowledge and experience in Fashion and Styling, he started his own premier
fashion label – TEJAS GANDHI. He has showcased lines at fashion weeks in
India and international Blenders Pride tours. He has worked with several
leading stars of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Late Irrfan Khan, Govinda and
others and also in Tollywood. He is also the official grooming expert for AFT
Miss and Mrs India International. He has also ventured into film direction for a
musical short film – Global Love – which has already won 14 awards so far
across the world.
Ayanjit Sen – Producer (Bollywood Producer, Global Digital Content
Strategist, Senior Journalist)
His company La Pelicula Motion Pictures has already made a few Bollywood
films. He is also a film story writer. He is a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke
Icon Award in the social film category for his first Hindi short film venture –
Daayra. As a journalist, he has worked for leading global and Indian news
organisations including the BBC, CNN International, ESPN, Times Now, India
Today, etc in different parts of the world. He has won several national and
international awards for his digital prowess including the World Digital Awards
in Washington, USA in 2018. He has another company – Digiviva – a boutique
for digital content strategy.
Faiz Khan – Actor
He has acted in several feature films, television serials, music videos and short
films in Hindi, Bengali and English. He has also acted in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Kahaani’
sharing screen with legend actor Naseeruddin Shah. He has already acted in 14
films. His upcoming Hindi feature films include Rahgeer – by Goutam Ghose
and Careless – by Alok Srivastava. One of his upcoming Bengali feature films is
Urojahaj directed by Buddhadeb Dasgupta. He was also associated with an
esteemed theatre group in Kolkata and did several plays.
Sanchari Dutta – Actress
She has acted in several short and feature films in Hindi, Bengali and English.
She has been part of several international and national award winning films
including ‘Nai Manusher er kissa’, ‘Streer Potro’, ‘Ankur’, ‘Akele Nahi hai Aap’
among many others. Her films have also been screened in several international
film festivals including Du Cannes. She has also been acting in theatres for the
last 10 years.
Amrita Haldar – Actress
Amrita had started her career with television and modelling assignments. She
has already worked in ad shoots and magazine shoots. After acting in many
short films and music videos, her first Bengali feature film as an actress was
‘Mukhosh’ released early 2020.