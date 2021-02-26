Abundantia bags rights for Ashwin Sanghi’s book ‘Keepers of the Kalachakra’

Abundantia Entertainment, known for backing movies such as “Airlift”, “Shakuntala Devi”And series“ Breathe ”, has acquired the rights for author Ashwin Sanghi’s book“ Keepers of the Kalachakra ”.

The banner plans to adapt the book into a “major, multi-season series”. The author will work closely with the writing team to bring the book to life on the screen.

Published in 2018, the book has been described as a fearsome tale of men who guard the ‘Kalachakra’ or The Wheel of Time. It is a cutting-edge thriller that explores the overlap between quantum theory and spirituality.

The story follows scientist Vijay Sundaram who finds himself trapped and wholly unaware of his actual foe, races against time to save humanity from an impending doom. “I am thrilled to have this opportunity presented to us to adapt such a spectacular work of fiction into a series at Abundantia Entertainment. ‘Keepers Of The Kalachakra’ has been a fascinating read and is one of my personal favorites.

“We are deep admirers of Ashwin’s writing and the worlds that he creates with his unique stories. We are constantly on the look-out for disruptive and evocative stories and storytellers and there couldn’t be a better example of our content philosophy than this collaboration with Ashwin, ”Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement.

Sanghi said he is excited to work with the production banner on the book adaptation.

“I have truly enjoyed all the exciting work that Abundantia Entertainment has been up to in its young journey and have been entertained by the amazing films and shows it has produced,” he added.

Sanghi’s other best-selling novels include “The Rozabal Line”, “Chanakya’s Chant”, “The Krishna Key”, “The Sialkot Saga” and “The Vault of Vishnu”.