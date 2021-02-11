Navigation
Accused of killing eight in Haryana running an ashram in Gujarat arrested rc. | crime
Accused of killing eight in Haryana running an ashram in Gujarat arrested rc. | crime

Most Wanted Criminal. Whether he is going to an ashram in Gujarat and becoming a self-proclaimed father, he is spending his days bowing and loving the devotees. But in the end, the tainted criminal was caught by the police. He is accused of killing seven other members of his family, including a former Haryana MLA.

