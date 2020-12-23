Acropolis Mall Invites Guests to Soak in the Yuletide Spirit with “Flavours of Bakery”

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, 23rd December 2020: As the countdown for Santa Claus has started, Acropolis mall has launched today “Flavours of Bakery”- Season 4 – the annual signature event of Acropolis Mall. The festival will be held from 23rd December to 27th December from 12 noon to 9 pm at the periphery of the mall. Children and their parents are invited to soak in the yuletide spirit with plethora of cakes and pastries in various flavours and hues. Brands like The Great Eastern Lalit, Krazy for chocolate, Crossroads, Design My cake, Mambo’s Recipe, 95 Degree Café and the Gallery will present their freshly baked delicious cakes and pastries to tantalize your taste buds.

At a formal function , Actress Alivia Sakar , Fever FM RJ Manali and K Vijayan, GM Acropolis Mall have inaugurated “Flavours of Bakery” today amid presence of guests and foodies. To add excitement to the season, Acropolis mall has also announced an online contest on cake photography and recipe where participants need to click a photo of the cake made by them and comment below or post on their Facebook and instagram profiles along with the recipe and tag @acropolismall. The contest is on between 18th and 24th December. WINNER will get an opportunity to conduct a LIVE cake baking workshop from Acropolis Facebook page and will win Surprise gifts, certificates and more. Winners will be felicitated on 26th December at Acropolis. This is not all, there are many more excitements waiting for all at Acropolis mall as has also announced a “FANCY DRESS Competition for children up to 12 years of age. The fancy dress competition will be held on 26th December at the periphery area of Acropolis mall from 4 pm onwards. Children willing to participate will have to click the link- https://tinyurl.com/Fancy-Dress-Competition-2020 to register . Participants will be awarded with Certificates, surprise gifts as well. The mall will adhere to all social distancing protocols and hygiene norms. The Mall is adorned with a magnificent red Christmas themed décor that has brought festive feel to the city. The vibrant red hue gels well with the tagline “Mall of Joy” which has been the ethos of Acropolis mall. The Santa Party themed decor features the enchanting scene where Santa Claus, is sitting on a sledge and being pulled by the reindeers with reins in his hand. The place is embraced by a plethora of Christmas trees. The décor has revived the classics from the childhood and has accorded visitors the unique experience ensuring a perfect sport for great photos, selfies with family and friends. The hanging red decor filled with lights and stars at the entrance and exit gates have created a kaleidoscope effect giving shoppers the magical feel of Christmas. So come and enjoy the experience at Acropolis Mall. All brands are gearing up to dole out Christmas special offers as winter sale has kicked off already. Acropolis houses popular brands like Shopper’s stop, Starbucks, Titan, Body Shop, Being Human, Jack n Jones, Nykaa, Marks & Spencer, Levis, Bata and many more. Speaking on the occasion K Vijayan, GM. Acropolis mall said, “We expect a good turn out this Christmas as the celebration is on with a chill in the air. Our winter sale has already started in full swing and customers are spoilt for a choice from well-known brands. Our brands have already announced lucrative offers to attract consumers. Christmas is a season of celebration when we all enjoy the yuletide spirit with new clothes, gifts galore and mouthwatering cakes and desserts.. Acropolis is already geared up to attract children and their families with magnificent decor and the bakery festival to soak in the spirit of joy. We encourage children to bring their parents and make some memories this Christmas in the safest way. We hope this will draw more guests to Acropolis mall encouraging them to engage in winter shopping here “.