Acropolis Mall Plays Host to A Fancy Dress Competition for children at the Flavours of Bakery festival

Acropolis mall has presented today a fun filled Fancy Dress Competition at the periphery for children to add to the cheer of “Flavours of Bakery”-Season 4– the annual signature event of Acropolis Mall. The festival will continue till 27th December from 12 noon to 9 pm at the periphery of the mall. Children and their parents are invited to soak in the yuletide spirit with plethora of cakes and pastries in various flavours and hues.

Children were clad in colourful theme based dress complemented with accessories and walked the ramp with aplomb. Angshuman Baul ,a 9 year old boy from Naktala Tolloygunge was adjudged the winner of the fancy dress competition while Ayashmaan Mukherjee, a 10 year old boy from Kasba Ballygunge and Manya Gupta, a 5.5 year old girl from Tollygunge Phari were adjudged the first and second runners up respectively. Aarish Sarkar. a child of 5 years of age from Kasba Ballygunge came -4th while Tanishka Dalu, a 5 year old girl from Howrah got special prize.

Mr. K Vijayan, GM. Acropolis Mall and Debjani Bhattacharya, Judge and choreographer had presented certificates. Binge Baefikar, the healthy yet tasty food brand had presented the hampers to the winners. Winners of the Cake photography and recipe contest had been felicitated by Binge Baefikar at the function. The winner will get an opportunity to conduct a LIVE cake baking workshop from Acropolis Facebook page.

The fancy dress competition and online contest on cake photography and recipe were part of the “Flavours of Bakery”, the bakery festival being held in Acropolis Mall from 23rd December to 27th December. While the recipe contest was open for all, the fancy dress competition was for the children upto 12 years of age. The mall had adhered to all social distancing protocols and hygiene norms.

Children also enjoyed cakes and pastries at the Flavours of Bakery at Acropolis Mall. Brands like The Great Eastern Lalit, Krazy for chocolate, Crossroads, Design My cake, Mambo’s Recipe, 95 Degree Café and the Gallery presented their freshly baked delicious cakes and pastries to tantalize the taste buds of the guests.

The Mall has been adorned with a magnificent red Christmas themed décor that has brought festive feel to the city. The vibrant red hue gels well with the tagline “Mall of Joy” which has been the ethos of Acropolis mall. The Santa Party themed décor features the enchanting scene where Santa Claus, is sitting on a sledge and being pulled by the reindeers with reins in his hand. The place is embraced by a plethora of Christmas trees. The décor has revived the classics from the childhood and has accorded visitors the unique experience ensuring a perfect sport for great photos, selfies with family and friends. The hanging red decor filled with lights and stars at the entrance and exit gates have created a kaleidoscope effect giving shoppers the magical feel of Christmas. So come and enjoy the experience at Acropolis Mall.

All brands have been doling out Christmas special offers as winter sale has kicked off already. Acropolis houses popular brands like Shopper’s stop, Starbucks, Titan, Body Shop, Being Human, Jack n Jones, Nykaa, Marks & Spencer, Levis, Bata and many more.

Speaking on the occasion K Vijayan, GM. Acropolis mall said, “Christmas and the ensuring new year is a season of celebration when we all enjoy the yuletide spirit with new clothes, gifts galore and mouthwatering cakes and desserts. We at Acropolis Mall hope that children their families enjoyed the fancy dress competition, the bakery festival and our colourful santaclaus themed decor to soak in the spirit of joy. We are adhering to the safety protocol and hope to create some wonderful memories of this Christmas in the safest way among guests. We hope this will draw more guests to Acropolis mall encouraging them to engage in winter shopping here “.