Acropolis Mall Presents “BLOSSOMS” – a Treasure Trove of Flowering& Medicinal Plants

By Sumana Das& Trisha Saha

Kolkata, February 12th,2021: Acropolis Mall, one of the premium malls in Kolkata, has presented “BLOSSOMS” – a spectacular treasure trove of flower show cum horticulture exhibition for flower and plant lovers of Kolkata. This is the first ever flower and horticulture exhibition by Acropolis Mall to connect denizens to the nature and bridal flush of roses – a welcome break from the clutter of concrete jungle.

At a formal function, Shri Subrata Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department, Govt. of West Bengal and Shri Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group, Developer of Acropolis Mall formally inaugurated the Flower cum horticulture Exhibition today in presence of ace Fashion Designer Smt. Agnimitra Paul today at Acropolis Mall. The show is being held from 10th February to 14th February from 12 noon to 9 pm.

Inaugurating the show, Shri Subrata Gupta, said, “Horticulture provides income and employment to farmers who were earlier only engaged in growing of traditional crops. Today our annual production of flowers is exceeding 78, 000 metric ton annually. Thousands of farmers depend on floriculture and government is giving lot of support for creation of green houses for the cultivation of orchid and other flowers .”

Agnimitra Paul, ace fashion designer, said, “I want to congratulate Mr. Mohta and the entire team of Merlin for organizing this beautiful flower show: ‘BLOSSOMS’. It is heartening to see that after 11- 12 months of terrible Corona people have come out, even the children are coming out. It is such a relief to come to this beautiful mall and witnessing such beautiful flower show.”

“We at Acropolis believe that we are a part of social fabric. People visit mall not just for shopping but to socialize, to enjoy some happy moments and to be a part of the vibrant atmosphere in Acropolis Mall. I would urge our patrons to come with their families and walk through the exhibition and enjoy. It is increasingly becoming difficult to have a glimpse of greenery and colorful flowers In the dense urban atmosphere. Therefore, we have arranged Flower and plant display for our patrons to come closure to nature. We need children to be acquainted with different variety of flowers and plants. Come and enjoy at Acropolis. While gardening becomes the new found hobby in the pandemic, ‘BLOSSOMS’ would give the patrons of Acropolis Mall a fillip to visit the show, much to the raptures of the children”, signed off Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group.

A consortium of fifty farmers from across the state has showcased more than 500 plants at Acropolis Mall. Out of these there are 450 varieties of Roses in different hues and shapes. The show has also displayed a host of medicinal plants like Neem, Ashwagandha, Aloe Vera and Stevia. Children will also get an opportunity to be educated about different species of Roses and other plants and be acquainted with their scientific names.

So if you are keen to transform your terrace or rooftop into an abundant garden where a myriad of beautiful roses co-exist with an Aloe Vera or Ashwagandha or a small version of mango tree , Come to Acropolis Mall on Rashbehari Connector and pick your Rose plant you love the most. You can also gift your valentine a plant titled Hoya whose leaf resembles a heart.

About Acropolis Mall:

Acropolis Mall is one of the state-of-the-art malls in Kolkata that houses over 80 renowned brands in Apparel, Electronics, Consumer durables, Electronic gazettes, Jewelry , Luggage, Cosmetics, Grocery items, Food & Beverages, Salon and Beauty care products. The shopping mall is the right retail mix layered with various kinds of retail zones. The mall with its Four-screen Multiplex, Spacious Food Court, Fine Dining Restaurants, Family and children entertainment zone is an apt destination for families to enjoy Shop and Dine & Entertainment.

Developed by Merlin Group, the leading real estate group of India, Acropolis mall was inaugurated on 25th September,2015. It is an iconic architectural masterpiece with an elegant elevation covered with a glass façade which spread over a sprawling area of 4.50 lakh sq. ft. with five level parking facilities. The mall has been frequented by over 1,20 lakhs visitors every week. It has been conferred with a clutch of laurels since its inception which bear testimony to its quality and service. The awards include “Most admired shopping centre of the year (east) in 2018 by Images”, “Best Retail Project of the year 2018-19 by Images”, “Certified Green Building By IGBC “, 4-Star Energy Conservation Award 2020 by Encon”. The mall is also recognized by CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards –East Zone,2019 as the Best Retail Project in east zone. Acropolis mall is the first mall in Kolkata to have installed a state-of-the-art Firefighting kiosk with rescue Equipment in keeping with its commitment to the advisory to Indian Institute of Architect. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Jagmohan, IPS, Director General, West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services, Govt of West Bengal in presence of Shri Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group. The kiosk will serve the neighbouring area as well.

The mall has been housing several interesting events, fashion shows, cultural fest and launch of popular films over the last five years. Acropolis mall has become one of the most popular destination malls to reckon with in right spirit.

The mall has also contributed to the community as a responsible corporate citizen. It has undertaken an initiative to collect old clothes for underprivileged children and old people living in the vicinity of Ruby Hospital and presented the clothes to Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage for them. The mall has provided space to self-help group women representing economically backward section to display and sell handmade environment friendly Rakhis to people.