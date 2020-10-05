Acropolis Mall Presents Grand finale of “Ya Devi 2020”

Acropolis Mall, India’s one of the premium malls, has presented grand finale of “Ya Devi,2020” season 2 of Ms Blooming Kolkata today. Acropolis mall has also unveiled the Puja Shopping Bonanza christened “ Shopping Pe Topping” in the occasion.

Shalini Mukherjee Tanwani from New Alipur , was adjudged the winner of Ya Devi,2020 while < Puja Chowdhury from Behala and Shalini Chatterjee from Salt Lake to be included> were adjudged first and second runners up respectively.

At a formal function , Shri Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, developer of Acropolis mall, Ibiza the Fern resort & Spa, Princeton Club and residential projects , presented the accolades to the winners in presence of Actor Arjun Chakraborty . Arkana Paul Chowdhury, Winner of Ms. Blooming Kolkata 2019, Anwesa Chakraborty- Miss Plus Size India 2019, judge of “Ya Devi 2020”. Sangita Sinha- Mrs Asia Grand Universe 2019 and judge of Ya Devi, 2020 , Sinjini Biswas, administrator of the social media group “ Glamorous Without Guilt”, Doyita Mukherjee , the creator and admin of Belle Tales , Sohini Chatterjee , administrator of MSB..or “Makeup, Style and Beauty! A Lifestyle Choice!!!”, Gargi Singh , social media influencer and creator of Club House ,a social media group have been present at the launch of Ya Devi, 2020 were also present at the grand finale.

Commenting on the initiative Shri Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, developer of Acropolis Mall, Princeton Club, Ibiza the Fern Resort & Spa and state of the art residential properties said, “People have started beating covid blue and congregating at the shopping malls and other places to carry on their normal activities in life mall . To add to the Durga Puja shopping fervor, we have introduced a Puja shopping bonanza for our consumers and we hope people will come to Acropolis mall and avail this offer. We are happy to have witnessed increasing footfall of enthusiastic shoppers We take care of personal safety and hygiene measures in a stringent manner at Acropolis. I wish all the success to participants and winners of Ya Devi ,2020.We will continue to provide this platform to all women in Kolkata every year so that they can showcase their true potential with aplomb”

“Ya Devi 2020” has been an initiative undertaken by Acropolis Mall on its 5th birth anniversary, aims at providing a platform to womenfolk to showcase their talent in makeover and other aspects of life with aplomb. “Ya Devi 2020” is a sequel to MS Blooming Kolkata 2019 as its objective is to promote the talent of belles of Kolkata. It is aligned energetically with debi pakkho and this time is to manifest women’s inherent strength with her full potential. We at Acropolis will recognize this inherent strength of women who has been managing their families, household chores, family, children and office work simultaneously beating this unprecedented pandemic.

“Ya devi 2020” is a digital contest being launched on the 5th anniversary of Acropolis and will continue till 30th September. This year the whole event starting from registration till judgment will be organized digitally. The registration will follow grooming sessions on digital platform by the panel of judges and renowned models. The contestants will have to upload their catwalk digitally which will be judged by the judges.The crowning will take place at Acropolis Mall on 4th October. Some renowned social media groups have associated with the event with strong enthusiasm.

Shalini Mukherjee Tanwani, resident of New Alipore, Kolkata, is THE Crowned Winner of YA DEVI 2020 Ms. Blooming Kolkata 2.0, said after winning the crown, “I am completely speechless at the moment. Top of the world would be an understatement to describe how I feel now. I heartily thank the organisers and mentors for continuously supporting, guiding and motivating all of us. My thanking list is long. I can’t thank enough my parents, my mother-in-law, my darling Husband and My Mentor. Their enthusiasm kept me going. I feel absolutely blessed to have such wonderful in my life”.

“Ya Devi 2020 Ms. Blooming Kolkata 2.0 is the stepping stone for a successful career as a model and social influencer. The title has given flight to the wings of my dream which I had seen as a little girl with bright twinkling eyes. The platform has risen beyond the old fashioned definition of Beauty and crown has brought lot of responsibilities towards the society and I wish to live up to all of them.”

Puja Chowdhur the first runner up from Behala is currently working in a college, said , “It feels incredible to be in such a competition when The entire world has stopped due to a pandemic:”

Shalini Chatterjee from Salt lakh, a fashion designing student currently studying in third year, said , “ After getting announced as the 2nd runner up of Ya Devi 2020 Miss Blooming Kolkata 2.0, I am feeling overwhelmed and wonderful. It has been a lovely moment in my life and the beginning of many such moments. I am grateful to everyone associated with this.”

Acropolis Mall, India’s premium mall and winner of CNBC Real Estate Award in Eastern Region,2019, is located at a vantage point of Rash Behari Connector which connects E M Byepass with bustling south Kolkata. People from various areas like Ballygunge, Gariahat Rashbehari Avenue, Kasba, E M Byepass , Picnic Garden, Alipore, Park Circus, Santoshpur, Garia frequent Acropolis to enrich their shopping experience and gorge on delectable delicacies.The premium mall houses leading brands who offer wide range of merchandise starting from apparels , footwear, cosmetics to personal care, luggage salons, fine dining restaurants , entertainment zone and exciting products.

Sinjini Biswas, an advertising professional and a Makeup artist by passion. , said , “ Glamorous Without Guilt (GwG) was created by me in the year 2016 with an aim to unite people all across the globe to support each other in terms of makeup, beauty, lifestyle and a lot more. From supporting small-scale businesses by providing them with a ready-base of customers, to encouraging the members to showcase their makeup skills and talents. GWG is more of a close-knit community and has been a part of MS Blooming Kolkata 1.

GwG was a part of Ms. Blooming Kolkata 1.0 and is happy to be associated this year, yet again. I believe Ya Devi 2020 will be a great opportunity for empowering women in these trying times. I’d sincerely like to thank Acropolis Mall for taking this initiative to help women come out to bigger platforms and express themselves. Someone rightly said, “glamour is a state of mind”

Doyita Mukherjee , the creator and admin of Belle Tales , said, “ Belle Tales is a women’s group with a strength of more than 38K currently. Belle Tales is about to live a better life all together and to help other to live a better life . We are honored to be a partner in Ya Devi organised by Acropolis Mall. The best thing about “Ya Devi 2020. Ms. Blooming Kolkata 2.0 is all about whether you are Miss or Mrs.. 0 size or plus Size. Doesn’t matter.. So our group members are super excited to participate in this contest and to explore themselves more.”

Sohini Chatterjee!, creator of MSB..or “Makeup, Style and Beauty! A Lifestyle Choice!!!” said, MSB was created by me in January 2017. Current strength of my group is 28 k. Apart from being a Senior Microbiologist for almost 9 years, my passion has always been Make up and to look good in front of the mirror, which was the prime reason for creating MSB. We are a group full of positivity and our entire Admin panel comprising of a team of extremely hardworking super women, ranging from Microbiologist, Advocate, Makeup artist, Teacher, Youtuber, IT professional to Fashion Designer, look up to bringing in encouragement, motivation and support within each of our fellow members. We believe in our members and our members are the backbone of our group – we call it ‘family’! My group thanks Acropolis whole heartedly for organizing Ya Devi 2020 which is a wonderful opportunity for all those lovely women, especially those who juggle work and home at the same time, working 24 hours a day, to come out of their comfort zone, explore themselves to the fullest, showcase their immense talents with a free spirit and mind and will give every one of us a super opportunity to get crowned as Ms. Blooming 2.0!



Gargi Singh , creator of Club House, said, “ I’m a self dependent woman professional makeup artist, social media influencer a happy soul.I feel glad to be associated with such a prestigious event like ya devi it’s such a wonderful experience I’m really very excited to see my beautiful group members in this event with huge numbers of participation. Club House is a unisex buying selling group we have started our journey from 27th January just within 8 months we have completed our 52k members journey 🥰 all buying selling groups are female groups so i have decided to give an opportunity to boys also club House is a platform where anyone can post there photos,fun posts and do there business lives n posts also🥰 we have started buying selling in our group just recently but we have got lots of good reviews from sellers

“Ms. Blooming Kolkata has provided me a huge platform to spread out my wings and made me believe achieving dreams is not that difficult. The pageant groomed me, raised confidence in me, the grooming sessions really helped to develop self confidence. Not only that with the crown comes huge responsibilities and am living up to the expectations. Being the face of Acropolis is like a “Dreams come true” moment. I did several renowned brand shoots starting from after I won this pageant. Not only that walked the ramps for famous fashion designers from Bengal fashion Industry

Even promoted brands like reliance trends and was a show stopper with Mimi Chakraborty”, said, Arkana Paul Chowdhury, Winner Ms. Blooming Kolkata 2019.

“Really excited!! Even last year there were so many talents, it was really difficult to decide. I was the groomer and one of the judges of the first season, Miss Blooming Kolkata is very close to my heart! Looking forward to this season!!” said Anwesa Chakraborty- Miss Plus Size India 2019, gracing the judges panel of “Ya Devi 2020”.

“Our Ma Dashabhuja is our true symbol of today’s women empowerment. As the Covid 19 crisis unfolds, the lives of women and girls everywhere are changing. While some spheres of work and personal life are on pause, others face increased strains and new challenges. Millions of women worldwide are part of the essential workforce on the front lines of Covid 19. Let’s search Ms. Blooming Kolkata 2.0 – YA DEVI 2020,” Said Sangita Sinha- Mrs Asia Grand Universe 2019, gracing the judges panel of “Ya Devi 2020”.