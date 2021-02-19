Navigation
Actor Hiran Chatterjee joins BJP
National News

In another setback to the TMC, Bengali actor Hiran Chatterjee joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Namkhana. Chatterjee, who was the vice-president of TMC’s youth wing, quit the party recently.

The development comes a day after another Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta and several members of the Bengali television industry joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls.

Reacting to the development, state minister Aroop Biswas said, “The state government has always stood by the members of the Bengali film and television industry. It does not matter who stays or leaves. But Mamata Banerjee will remain in the heart of the Bengali artists. Everyone knows why some people are leaving. “

