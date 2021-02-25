Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP, calls it ‘privilege’

Political forays of artistes from the Bengali film and television industry continued on Thursday when actor Payel Sarkar joined the BJP in the presence BJP national president JP Nadda ahead of the Assembly polls.

Earlier, actors Yash Dasgupta and Hiran Chatterjee and other television celebrities had joined the saffron brigade.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of the world’s largest political party # BJP4India @ BJP4Bengal. My sincerest pranam to arenarendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji & ilDilipGhoshBJP ji, ”tweeted Sarkar after being inducted into the BJP.

On Wednesday, many members of the Bengali film and television industry like June Malliah, Saayoni Ghosh and Kanchan Mallick, and cricketer Manoj Tiwari had joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Hooghly’s Sahaganj area.

“BJP is playing divisive policy and Mamata Banerjee is trying to unite people together. When I play cricket, I play for the country, not on the basis of religion, ”Tiwari had said.

Saayoni Ghosh had thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity and promised to work for women’s welfare.