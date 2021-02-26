Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, February 26th, 2021: Amidst of her busy work schedule, Titir Ganguly had been desperately looking for a break since december last year.Finally she managed to go to Murshidabad and after returning from there she become more energetic and feel more fresh.

“I went with my family to attend my cousin brother’s thread ceremony and it was great trip to remember,i have enjoyed a lot while spending quality time with family”, mentioned the multitalented persona.

Sometimes, we all need a break from our daily lives.