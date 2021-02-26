Navigation
Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

By Sumana Das

Kolkata, February 26th, 2021: Amidst of her busy work schedule, Titir Ganguly had been desperately looking for a break since december last year.Finally she managed to go to Murshidabad and after returning from there she become more energetic and feel more fresh.

The gorgeous herself !

“I went with my family to attend my cousin brother’s thread ceremony and it was great trip to remember,i have enjoyed a lot while spending quality time with family”, mentioned the multitalented persona.

Titir Ganguly with her brother Dipanjan Ganguly

Sometimes, we all need a break from our daily lives.

