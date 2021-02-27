‘Acumen, few others to take part in aircraft leasing biz at GIFT City’

Citing “green shoots”, Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Friday said Ireland’s Acumen Aviation, Vman Aero, Investec and JetSetGo are among the players interested in participating in the aircraft leasing business at GIFT City.

Kharola mentioned various players being interested in participating in aircraft leasing activities at the Gujarat-based GIFT City. Further, SpiceJet has plans to lease seaplanes from India and HAL will explore the possibility of channelising a lease agreement.