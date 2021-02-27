Navigation
‘Acumen, few others to take part in aircraft leasing biz at GIFT City’
National News

‘Acumen, few others to take part in aircraft leasing biz at GIFT City’

1 min read


Citing “green shoots”, Union Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Friday said Ireland’s Acumen Aviation, Vman Aero, Investec and JetSetGo are among the players interested in participating in the aircraft leasing business at GIFT City.

Kharola mentioned various players being interested in participating in aircraft leasing activities at the Gujarat-based GIFT City. Further, SpiceJet has plans to lease seaplanes from India and HAL will explore the possibility of channelising a lease agreement.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: