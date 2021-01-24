ADAMAS UNIVERSITY TO COLLABORATE WITH THE BOSTON PLEDGE TO CELEBRATE ITS 20th ANNIVERSARY

Adamas University rated as one of the best private Universities in Eastern India, partners with The Boston Pledge to celebrate its 20th anniversary on 23rd January, 2021 through a global webinar. Adamas University plans to organise a series of significant global events starting with South Asia (The Indian Subcontinent) – uncovering the hidden assets of the region and to trigger the bottomed- up socio-economic surge. This webinar would be attended by many eminent and renowned speakers across the globe, who will share their valuable inputs.

The Boston Pledge is a non-profit organisation that brings together outstanding professionals committed to public service to address issue. The first series will explore the ways in which innovative social entrepreneurship can empower South Asia to, revive its heritage, and alleviate its poverty to give birth to a model of enlightenment by bringing together beauty of diversity of thoughts that fermented between the foothills of Himalayas and Indian Ocean for 7000 years.

Eminent and noted speakers like Mr. Dilip Chenoy Secretary General Federation Of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry- FICCI, Ex MD and CEO NSDC India, Dr. Partha Ghosh, Chairman, The Boston Pledge and QLC Ex. Sr. Partner, McKinsey &Co. Prof. MIT and Tufts University USA, Dr. Shibli Rubayat –UI- Islam, Chairman of BSEC, Former Dean, University of Dhaka Bangladesh, Ms. Anjum Malik Social Scientist CCO, Rural Support Programmes Network, Performing Artist Pakistan, Dr. Sam Pitroda, Former Advisor to PM of India, Inventor, Thinker, Entrepreneur and Policy Maker US, Professor Imran Sayeed, Cofounder Teach the World Foundation, Ex CTO NTT Data Pakistan, Dr. Duvvuri Subbrao Professor of National University of Singapore, Ex- Governor, Reserve Bank Of India, Dr. Jahangir Sultan, Gibbons Professor of Finance, Bentley University Partner, RTM Alternatives USA will be the panellist who will share their thoughts on the subject.

Dr. Partha Ghosh, Chairman, The Boston Pledge and QLC Ex. Sr. Partner, McKinsey &Co. Prof. MIT and Tufts University USA said, “South Asia (Indian Subcontinent) inspite of her rich heritage have fallen behind most of the nations worldwide ; the region has adopt a new approach not based on divisions of partition but based on the richness of its 5000 year of rich knowledge culture and philosophy! Upside could be huge?”

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University said, “This is our honour to organise such a prestigious event and we are thankful to Dr. Partha Ghosh, for this opportunity. We believe these subjects are unexplored and have lot of scope to develop opportunities for areas like South Asia and other neighbouring countries. The global pandemic has tormented the entire world economy and the Indian Subcontinent region is even more affected because of various social factors. It is extremely crucial for these initiatives to revive the heritage and bring out the diversity and equality among the people of this region. It is time to empower ourselves and bring back the glory of the past through socio-economic prosperity.”