ADAMAS UNIVERSITY TO ORGANIZE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS’ CONFERENCE 2020

Adamas University rated as one of the best private Universities in Eastern India, is all set to organize a virtual International Students’ Conference on Saturday, 5th December, 2020. The topic of the conference is Education: Creating Future Today, Going Beyond the Pandemic.

This conference by Adamas University is definitely one of its kind initiative solely created to provide a platform purely for the learners to express their views on the educational experiences in 2020 and expectations in 2021. Adamas University hopes to create a futuristic educational paradigm through this conference highlighting how education ahead can be responsive to the needs and aspirations of the students. Education in this current pandemic situation has been extremely challenging since from a largely face to face exchange of knowledge the world has shifted to online mentoring and learning methods. The blend of physical presence of students and online attendance is highly expected in 2021.

In the recent months, universities have organized seminars and workshops with national and international leaders in academia, politics, science, and industries. However, this probably is the first time that Adamas University has prioritized the most important player in this journey; the students and will encourage them to participate in this knowledge and feedback sharing platform. Students from Bachelors and Masters, and Ph.D. scholars from different schools of studies from all over the world will get the opportunity to share their thoughts and insights and learn from one another about creating the desired future in this post COVID-19 education eco-system.

The participating universities are University of Calabria, Italy, University of Malaya, Malaysia, Muroran Institute of Technology, Japan, Rzeszów University of Technology, Poland, National Conservatory of Arts & Crafts, Institute of International Management, France, Daffodil International University, Bangladesh, Kamchatka Virtus Bering State University, Russia, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine, Petra Christian University, Indonesia, Mohammed V University, Morocco, University of Pécs, Hungary, Bath Spa University, UK, Far Eastern University, Philippines, Radboud University, Netherlands, Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia to name a few.

“This pandemic has given multiple approach and outlook to education system and possible career. We are glad that our International Relations department is organizing this unique platform for global youths, students from all across the world, as of now from 22 universities, to express their expectations from 2021 and their roadmap to create futuristic education going beyond the current pandemic,” Prof Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University.