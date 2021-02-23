After taking no action in the past few weeks, PMC penalizes residents, eateries for violating Covid norms

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has again started to strictly penalize residents and organizations for not adhering to safety norms.

In the past week, 163 residents have been penalized for not wearing face masks, 165 were penalized for spitting in open spaces and action was taken against 90 restaurants and 47 malls and shops for violating safety norms.

A civic official said on Tuesday, “As many as 549 hotels and restaurants have been penalized for violating norms and a total fine of Rs 1.01 lakh has been recovered from them.”

In the past few weeks before the recent rise in cases, the PMC had taken no action against people and organizations that were violating safety norms.

The standard operating procedure for restaurants mandate that they should ensure physical distancing by making seating arrangements at alternate tables and only 50 per cent of the eatery’s capacity should be filled at a time. Tables have to be sanitized after each use, the temperature of all customers has to be scanned and sanitisers have to be provided at the entrances. Staff have to wear compulsory face masks. Hotels and restaurants have been penalized for violating these guidelines.

Since the lockdown begain in March 2020, the civic administration has taken action against 2,35,060 residents for not wearing masks in public places and recovered Rs 11.73 crore in penalty dues. At least 5,116 residents have also been fined for spitting in public places and Rs 6.96 lakh in penalty dues was recovered from them in the past year.

Similarly, 1,256 malls and shops have been penalized so far and Rs 1.63 lakh in dues recovered from them.

