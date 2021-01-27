“Agnishikha” an inspirational story of a tribal girl

By Trisha saha

After 20 long days of outdoor shooting at purulia ‘Agnishikha’ crew, Sourya Bhattacharya, Aratrika Maity, Chandrayee Ghose, Sagnik Chatterjee, Music director- Samidh Mukherjee, Mounting director- Angshuman Pratyush, Creative director- Sandip Choudhury and producer- Firdausul Hasan and Probal Halder, along with other cast and crew Friends Communication is screeningthe first episode of ‘Agnishikha’.

“ Shikha, a tribal girl of purulia, stood first in her district. She dreams about getting government job and doing something for the tribes’ wellbeing. Vikram, son of a renowned businessman, who wants to build a resort in Shikha’s village. Vikram tricks the village people on the inauguration day and says that they’ll build a hospital for the people. Shikha welcomes on the day of the event with a garland; but Vikram’s courtesy of exchanging the garland with Shikha creates a chaos. The tribal people take it a marriage. Will Vikram and his family accept this relation?”

After 5 year Angshuman Pratyushhas come back to directing a mega serial. He says, “Entertainment is equal on every media. My curiosity got high after listening to the plot.” That time he decided to do this mega and spread the flavour of big screen entertainment to the television.

Creative director Sandip Chowdhury says, “it’s not a city-life household story, it’s about a tribal girl’s struggle. ‘Agnishikha’ is most different and new. City people are good-alike to the tribal people even at this time. What happens to their mind when they see the reality of city people? This mega serial will show this side.”

Sourya Bhattacharya and Aratrika Maity, the new pair of the industry. In Sourya’s words, “ ‘Agnishikha’ is like a dream comes true. I’m learning a lot new things every moment. Everybody’s co-operation is making the process merrier. Cherishing every bit of the moment.”

Aratika says, “ it’s a new c,hallenge to me. I have acted in some little roles before, as tribal heroine it’s my first character big. Despite of workshops I of couldn’t rehears, cause of not getting the dialogue script in hand. So, I practiced in my way. In home I used to talk in that dialect with my parents.”

Producer Firdausal Hasan and Prabal Halder says, “ we do experiments with films always. We have to taken risks. Now people are more interested in mega serials, so we have taken this project. We hope, everyone will love it. We are working tirelessly.”

There will be more actors like Sagnik, Anindya Bagchi. Once the team finish their shooting in purulia, they’ll continue their journey at Bharatlaxmi Studio in Kolkata. The mega serial will be released in the mid of this new year in sun bangla in everyday sharp at 8 P.M.