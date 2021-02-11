Agriculture law is not mandatory, Modi has a new tone in the Lok Sabha national

He sneered at the ‘agitators’ in his language.

#NewDelhi: The new agricultural law will in no way undermine the existing mandi system. This law is not being forced on anyone. Farmers may or may not obey this law, said Narendra Modi in his reply to the Lok Sabha. Besides, he sneered at the ‘agitators’ in his language.

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi said the new agriculture law is a new measure in the field of agriculture. If a farmer thinks that he will benefit more from the old system, he can use that. You can sell the crop wherever you want. He also stressed the need for reform. He also said that with the enactment of this law, trade in MSP (Minimum Support Price) has increased.

Expressing sympathy to the agitating farmers, Modi said, “Parliament has respect for the farmers who have taken to the streets with their demands.” That is why the most important ministers are looking into the matter. But he had a tough tone on his face for opponents. He said those who are obstructing the work of the Lok Sabha are doing so in a well-planned manner. Because they are not digesting the right path that people are walking.

On this day, the Congress MPs left the room as the government’s position on the agricultural movement became clear. The grassroots also left the room. Modi said sarcastically that the Congress was seen taking different positions in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. “A divisive party cannot do any good in the country,” he remarked.

His message to the agitators, they have ruined the sanctity of the movement. He unequivocally criticized the vandalism of toll plazas and destruction of telephone towers in Punjab.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 11, 2021, 7:47 AM IST

