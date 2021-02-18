Ahmedabad: 2 fraudulent call centers targeting US-based citizens busted, 8 held

Eight persons were arrested and two fraudulent call centers targeting US-based citizens with scam calls were busted by the police in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

According to police, a call center was raided at an office site in Krishna complex in Vastrapur of Ahmedabad on Wednesday night where six accused persons were arrested.

“The accused to call the victims with a scripted message that they were from legal department and a fraud has been done against their social security number for which the victim was coerced to pay somewhere between $ 2000 to $ 5000 through different modes.

The accused also used to claim that they have found drugs in the vehicle of the victim and extorted money from them claiming to be

‘legal officers’, ”said RS Rajput, police sub inspector, Vastrapur police station.

“The accused were running the scam call center for 15 days and we arrested seven of them. We have also seized Rs 1.9 lakh cash, computer systems, laptops and routers along with data of victims, ”the officer added.

The accused have been identified as Saurin Rathod, Dushyant Varma, Avishkar Thakur, Shreyas Sangale, Chinmay Nikam, Sanjiv Chhetri and Chandragupt Maheriya – residents of Ahmedabad, who have been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (fraud). and 120B for criminal conspiracy.

Another fraudulent call center was busted by police in Vastral of Ramol on Wednesday night. The accused Hiren Suthar, a resident of Vastral in Ramol, was running a fake call center from his residence where he targeted US citizens, police said.

The accused used to call US citizens and claim his name to be Krish. He then offered payday loans at minimal interest rates and demanded 25-30 $ as commission charge from victims as advance amount. After defrauding them, he used to disconnect the call, ”said a police officer at Ramol PS.