Navigation
Ahmedabad: Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests Mumbai man in Rs 1-crore drug case
National News

Ahmedabad: Anti-Terrorist Squad arrests Mumbai man in Rs 1-crore drug case

1 min read


A month after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Shahibaug area in Ahmedabad with Rs 1 crore worth methamphetamine drugs, it held another Mumbai resident for allegedly supplying the narcotics.

According to ATS officials, the agency on January 20 had arrested Mohammad Sultan Shaikh, a native of Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, outside a temple near Sarthi Apartments in Shahibaug with a meth consignment weighing 1 kg and valued at Rs 1 crore. Shaikh, the ATS officials said, was a courier and was here to hand over the consignment to a man in Ahmedabad at the best of Mumbai-based drug peddlers.

“We have found Shaikh was provided the drugs’ consignment by one Shabbir Hanif Khan, a resident of Jogeshwari in Mumbai. After receiving a tip-off, an ATS team arrested the accused from his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. He told us that he has supplied the drug to couriers several times in the past who would smuggle it to Ahmedabad. He has been booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, ”an ATS official said. ENS

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Fashion & Lifestyle Kolkata Updates

Kareem’s Kolkata introduces new additions to its menu

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

“Hit Wicket” to host cricket enthusiasts of Kolkata in the shortest month of the year with the “Shortest Price

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

IPL Auction 2021, Moeen Ali: Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings England all-rounder Moin Ali | national

2 min read
Kolkata Updates

Husband and wife burned in the same cheetah! The family will be released within 6 months, watch the video Sindhi Bus Accident 8 months old Couple died cremation in same pyre | national

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: