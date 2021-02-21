Ahmedabad: Doctor, parents held in abetment to suicide case

Days after a 42-year-old woman in Ahmedabad allegedly died by suicide and, in a suicide note purportedly written by her, blamed her husband for allegedly marrying her only for sexual favors, and her in-laws for allegedly torturing her, police arrested the man and his parents on Sunday.

Dr Hitendra Patel (47), orthopedic surgeon at Devam Orthopedic Hospital at Sola in Ahmedabad, and his parents Manu Patel (71) and Subhadra Patel (69) were arrested by Ghatlodia Police on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of Harsha Patel, Hirendra’s wife. who had died on Febraury 9.

According to police, Harsha and Hitendra got married last year and had no children. On February 9, Harsha allegedly consumed poison after meeting her husband at Devam Hospital and was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sola, where a team of doctors declared her dead during treatment.

According to police, Harsha had left an 18-page-long purported suicide note inside a book, blaming Hitendra for marrying her “only for sexual favors” and alleged that her in-laws had tortured her for dowry.

“Taking cognizance of the complaint by the victim’s father Nanjibhai, we initially filed an FIR against Hitendra and his parents under IPC sections 306 (Abetment to suicide), 114 (Offense committed when abettor present) and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Then, we found an 18-page-long suicide note written by the victim, after which we included the name of Hitendra’s sister, Deepti Patel, in the FIR. The victim had mentioned that Deepti had once pushed her down the stairs at her residence. We also added IPC sections 377 (Unnatural sex) and 328 (Causing hurt through means of poison) to the FIR. Hitendra and his parents have been arrested, ”said YR Vaghela, police inspector at Ghatlodia police station.