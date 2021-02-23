AIMIM wins 7 seats in debut poll, BJP retains Ahmedabad

In its first election in Gujarat, Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) managed to win seven seats in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The ruling BJP increased its tally from 142 to 159, while Congress’ seat tally was reduced by half – from 50 to 25 – compared to the last civic body polls.

The AIMIM won the entire panel of four seats in Congress bastion Jamalpur and it also wrested three seats in Maktampura ward.

Jamalpur ward, which has been ruled by the Congress for decades, had seen party infighting over distribution of tickets. Maktampura ward was created after the delimitation of AMC wards in 2015 when the entire Juhapura area which was a part of Sarkhej ward went to Maktampura ward.

Around 90,000 of the estimated 97,414 voters of the ward are from the Muslim community. The only Congress councilor who managed to retain the sitting seat from the ward was Hazi Asratbaig.

Congress had also failed to retain its seats that had been considered to be its bastions, including India Colony where the party could retain only one seat. In Saraspur ward Congress failed to retain a single seat against three in 2015 and Bapunagar ward where the entire panel went to BJP where it had only one seat in 2015.

Also, distribution of tickets by Congress also proved to be fatal for the party as senior and promising Congress sitting councilors were defeated this time. The Leader of Opposition in AMC Dinesh Sharma who contested from Chandkheda was defeated. However, it was able to retain wards on some of its bastions including Danilimda, Gomtipur and Dariyapur where the party retained all its sitting seats.

The newly merged areas of Bopal-Ghuma nagarpalika have been included in four wards of Jodhpur, Thaltej, Bodakdev and Sarkhej of which Jodhpur, Thaltej and Bodakdev went to BJP.

BJP continued its legacy in Khadia ward, its bastion since 1972. All the four candidates –Nikiben Modi, Gitaben Parmar, Pankaj Bhatt and Umang Nayak– who were fighting their maiden election won.