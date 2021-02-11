Air fares will increase by 30 percent from next March, find out the details national

The decision to increase fares on six routes was taken by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation

#NewDelhi: Ordinary people will have to drop out of their pockets if they want to fly by air. This is because the Center has decided to increase the air fares from next March. It was also decided to increase the permission to 60 percent.

At present the Delhi-Mumbai fare list is between Rs 3,500-100,000. This is an increase of Rs 3,900-13,000. Other fees may be associated with this. E.g., airport user development fee, passenger safety fee (with GST). In May last year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation classified flights according to flight times. At that time it was divided into seven classes. At present, airlines need to book at least 20 per cent of the fares below the minimum and maximum fares. However, one of the reasons for the increase in flight fares is the increase in fuel prices. Because, even though the fare fixed last May was the same, the price of fuel has gone up a lot.

* For flights up to 40 minutes: Old fare – 2,000-8,000 rupees. New rent – Rs. 2,200-6,600. * For 40-60 minutes flight: Old fare – Rs. 2,500-7,500. New rent – 2,800-9,800 rupees.



* For 80-90 minutes flight: Old fare – 3,000-9,000 rupees. New rent – Rs. 3,300-11,600. * For 90-120 minutes flight: Old fare – 3,500-10,000 rupees. New rent – 3,900-13,000 rupees. * For flights up to 120-150 minutes: Old fare – Rs. 4,500-13,000. New rent – 5,000-16,900 rupees. * For 150-160 minutes flight: Old fare – Rs. 5,500-15,600. New rent – Rs. 8,100-20,400. * For flights up to 180-210 minutes: Old fare – Rs 8,500-16,600. New rent – Rs. 8,200-24,200.

Published by:Simli Dasgupta First published:February 11, 2021, 9:52 PM IST

