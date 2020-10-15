Alliance exclusively partners with Alniche to market Nizral & Nizoral in India

Alliance is pleased to announce that it has appointed Alniche as its exclusive marketing partner in India to market and distribute the Nizral / Nizoral range of formulations. Transfer of the business was successfully concluded during September.

Rajiv Ghildiyal, Alliance’s Regional Business Director – Central Asia, Middle-East & Pacific commented “With the acquisition of a great brand comes great responsibility, as we look to take over and maintain the long-standing quality, heritage and brand awareness built by our J&J colleagues over the past decades. Together with the marketing and distribution excellence of our local partner Alniche Life Sciences, we aim to consolidate and expand this awareness and reach beyond Metro’s and Class A towns so that more of the Indian population can benefit from this time-tested remedy for scalp and related skin conditions”

Mr. Girish Arora, Founder and Managing Director of Alniche Lifesciences expressed “Nizral is a welcome addition in our product portfolio. With Nizral’s excellent brand equity and seal of quality Alniche is confident to build this brand to attain leader position in Anti-dandruff market.

Alliance acquired J&J’s Nizoral range of shampoos in 2018 for the Asia Pacificregion

In 2018, Alliance further strengthened its consumer healthcare portfolio with the acquisition of medicated antidandruff shampoo and lotion (lotion currently only available in Japan), Nizoral, from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (a member of the Johnson & Johnson group) for the APAC (Asia Pacific) region. This acquisition significantly increasedAlliance’s presence in the 15 countrieswhere Nizoral is currently registered. In India, Nizoral is registered as Nizral 2% and Nizoral 1%, both part of this acquisition.

Nizoral’s API, ketoconazole (antifungal) was discovered by Janssen in 1976. With more than 50 clinical studies carried out, it is one of the most widely prescribed anti-fungal medicine in the world, treating seborrheic capitis (dandruff), seborrheic dermatitis, pityriasis versicolor.

Dandruff affects around half of the adult population and India’s ethical and over the counter Medicated Shampoo market is estimated to be worth around £70m GBP (roughly INR 650 crores). Nizral 2% (exclusive to ethical channels) and Nizoral 1% (over-the-counter availability) with its strong clinical heritage, well established safety profile and long history of use continues to be one of the top Medicated Anti-dandruff brands in India. Nizral continues to be manufactured within the same state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities of Encube Ethicals who continue to be the manufacturer for this product.