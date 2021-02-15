Almanac February 15: Take a look at Nakshatra Yoga, Happy Moments, Rahukal and other days of the day! Know the Panchang of 15 February | national

These five parts of the Indian calendar are Tithi, Bar, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karan. Accordingly, February 15 falls on the fourth day of Shuklapaksh in the month of Magh of 206 Vikram Sambat.

It is a combination of the five limbs, so in the language of astrology it is called Panchanga. In fact, it is an ancient Vedic calendar based on the position of planets and stars, especially the moon. Where there are references to various good and bad moments. The common belief is that the work that is being done in these moments brings good results.

Not to mention another thing before coming to the discussion in this regard. There are five organs, but what are they?

Accordingly, February 15 falls on the fourth day of Shuklapaksh in the month of Magh of 206 Vikram Sambat. This calendar is now determined in accordance with the Vikrama Sambata, the year in which King Vikramaditya introduced the system of counting. The bar is Monday and this fourth date will be on February 17 at 3:38 pm. After that the fifth date of Shuklapaksh will start.

According to the Panchanga, the sunrise today is at 6:03 in the morning and the sunset will be at 6:16 in the evening. On the other hand, the moonrise will be on February 15 at 9:19 am. The moon will set at 9:38 pm on February 15.

The star of the second date of the month of Magh in this 206 Vikram Sambat is Uttar Bhadrapada. The position of North Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 6:29 pm on Monday, February 15. After that, Revati Nakshatra will be on the date.



The Sun will be in Aquarius and the Moon will be in Pisces.

Happy Moment – February 15 Abhijit Moment starts at 12:17 pm and ends at 1:03 pm. Amritkala starts at 1:17 pm and ends at 2:59 pm. This aristocratic moment and the nectar period are considered to be one of the most auspicious in Indian astrology. This is the perfect time to start any new job, good work.

Bad Moment – According to the Panchanga, Rahukal starts at 8:26 am and ends at 9:52 am. It would not be right to start any new work at this time.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published:February 15, 2021, 12:11 PM IST

