Amazon Prime Video to globally premiere 9 highly-anticipated movies across 5 Indian languages directly on its service



The announcement follows the phenomenal success of the previously released global premieres. The new slate comprises of 9 exciting titles spanning 5 Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam taking Amazon Prime Video’s total direct-to-service offering to 19 exciting movies across genres and languages.

The line-up including Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Rajkumar Rao starrer Chhalaang, Bhoomi Pednekar’s Durgavati, Anand Devarakonda starrer Middle Class Melodies (Telugu), Madhavan starrer Maara (Tamil), Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja featuring Aravinnd Iyer and Halal Love Story (Malayalam) among others will premiere starting 15th October 2020, on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

Link to view all the posters: https://amznstudios.app.box.com/s/62r8rdq25db4kle5ny8jw9lr89rijbrh

