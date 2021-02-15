BJP plans to spread outside the country, demanding a revolution at a party event in Agartala!

#Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplob Deb made headlines for his controversial remarks. This time too there is no exception He went so far as to mention the BJP’s future plans, so that the discussion on him started again overnight. His party will reach the international level beyond the country, claims Biplob Dev He said that according to the plan of the party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, this time the BJP’s journey will start in the neighboring countries Nepal and Sri Lanka! Which means that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to make its debut on the foreign stage this time, as claimed by the Chief Minister of Tripura!

In the 2016 Tripura elections, the BJP came to power after losing to the Left Biplob Dev became the Chief Minister At the time, Biplob Deb made the demand, citing an internal meeting of the party in the run-up to the 2016 Tripura state elections. He said that the position of the party was being discussed in a guest house BJP Northeast Zone president Ajay Jambal said the BJP has come to power in various states of the country. In this context, Amit Shah said that the party would spread to Sri Lanka and Nepal and form a government there as well. This demand of the revolution highlights this discussion!

He is sure that in the forthcoming Bengal elections, the BJP will form the government in the state by defeating the Trinamool Congress under Mamata Banerjee. Biplob lauded the way the BJP led by Amit Shah has increased its power at the national level and in the country. Biplob 7 has declared BJP as the largest party in the world

In the same way, the BJP will change the way the Congress and the Left fight for power and the two parties return to power five years apart. The BJP will make a revolution not only in the Go-Balya or the northern end, but also in the southern states.

Biplob has fallen into disarray by making misleading remarks, there have been such incidents in the past Let’s go to social media from the time of Mahabharata, Biplob 7 was the food of laughter by making this comment However, he did not pull the reins on his tongue The BJP’s journey to Nepal and Sri Lanka is probably its new addition

Published: February 15, 2021

