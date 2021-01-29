Amit Shah is coming today, who is holding his hand in Padmasana? | kolkata

However, the royal surprise is on the second day of the tour. Talking to BSF officials, he plans to visit Bharat Sebashram Sangha. Shahr also plans to visit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s house. And then the meeting at Howrah Dumurjala Stadium. The interest surrounding this meeting is at its peak at the moment. Unconfirmed sources say that Vaishali Dalmia Rajiv Banerjee can take the gerua baton from Amit’s hand in this meeting. Just like in the past, Shuvendu Adhikari took the guru responsibility from his hands. Rajiv himself has left the ministry. And a few days ago, the party expelled Vaishali for anti-party activities.