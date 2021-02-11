Amit Shah promises to build Rs 500 crore cultural center for Rajbangshis national

The Union Home Minister made several announcements to get the minds of the Rajbangshis from the public meeting.

#Kochbihar: The BJP is desperate to get the minds of the Rajbangshis in the Assembly polls. Besides initiating the journey of change from Kochbihar, Amit Shah held a public meeting from Rasmela Maidan. And from that public meeting, the Union Home Minister made more than one announcement to get the minds of the Rajbangshis. His message is that when the BJP government comes to power, they are going to take multiple plans for the Rajbangshis.

On the same day, the Union Home Minister said from Rasmela Maidan in Kochbihar, “If the BJP government comes to power, the Rajbangshi Cultural Center will be built at a cost of Rs 500 crore for the Rajbangshi.” “The culture of the dynasty has not been respected for so many years,” he complained.

However, not only for the Rajbangshis, when the BJP government comes, there are also several plans for tourism around North Bengal, the Union Home Minister clarified from the platform of today’s public meeting. Amit Shah said, “A tourist circuit will be set up around North Bengal. North Bengal will be developed as a tourist destination so that tourists from different parts of the country come.”

The Union Home Minister announced at a public meeting that the Madan Mohan Temple in Kochbihar would be among the tourist circuits to be set up across North Bengal.

However, the Union Home Minister promised not only to build a tourism industry around North Bengal, but also for the tea workers. “If the BJP government is formed in this state, all the problems of tea workers will be solved,” he said. The Union Home Minister took the Trinamool Congress by storm as one project after another was not implemented. Attacking the Trinamool Congress, the Union Home Minister said, “You and your nephew are trying to block all central projects. The Modi government is there for the welfare of the poor. And the Mamata government is there for the development of the nephew.”



<!–

Loading…

–>



The Union Home Minister also announced that the Ayushman Yojana would be implemented within a week of the BJP coming to power in the state. In a related political meeting in Haldia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that if the BJP government is formed, the first cabinet central farmer fund scheme project will be implemented in the state. Raising the issue from today’s public meeting, Amit Shah said that the Ayushman Yojana project should be implemented.

The BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kochbihar Lok Sabha. But in the last year and a half, a lot has changed in the political arena. In particular, the central government has enacted legislation to make the CAA effective. Originally opposed to the CA, this procession of Kochbihar was carried out by a section of the dynasty. However, the Union Home Minister did not say anything about CAA from today’s public meeting. However, in order to retain 82% of the votes of the Rajbangshis, Amit Shah has made multiple announcements to get the minds of the Rajbangshis from today’s public meeting. On this day, the Union Home Minister started the journey of change in North Bengal from Rasmela Maidan and also paid obeisance at the Madan Mohan Temple.

-Somraj Banerjee

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 11, 2021, 5:51 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>