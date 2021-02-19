Navigation
Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee
National News

Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee

A designated MP / MLA court in West Bengal Friday issued summons to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The special judge of MP / MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is “required to appear in person / by pleader” at 10 am on that day.

The judge directed that Shah’s attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018 at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

