Amit Shah Virtual rally | Virtual speech in Howrah, Amit Shah’s call to form BJP government, left-grassroots mockery | kolkata

Shah spoke virtually, not physically. He called for the formation of a double engine government

#Howrah: 6 The meeting had to be abruptly canceled due to an explosion in front of the Israeli embassy. Nevertheless, the Union Home Minister was present at the BJP’s grand joining fair at the Dumurzela Stadium in Howrah. But not physically, Shah made a virtual speech. He called for the formation of a double engine government.

Rajiv Banerjee, Vaishali Dalmia and Rathin Chakraborty, who had just left the Trinamool Congress, fled to Delhi on Saturday night as the royal visit was canceled. They joined at Amit Shah’s residence. Amit Shah’s confident roar will build a golden Bengal by increasing his strength. His cannon aimed at Mamata Banerjee, ‘Didi you will see one day standing alone.’

In today’s speech, Amit Shah has targeted both the Left Trinamool Congress. In his words, “Communists defeated Bengal and it was taken further by Mamata Banerjee’s government.” In the last few months, the politics of Bengal has seen a new drama. Amit Shah was seen opening his mouth on that day with that exodus or resignation. He argued, “People are leaving the grassroots because today there is a lot of fighting going on in the party with the slogan ‘Mother-Mother-People’.

Amit Shah was heard to say, “People changed by believing Mamata Banerjee’s words. But what happened in these ten years.” Instead of taking Bengal forward, you pushed it back. Amit Shah taunted Mamata Banerjee without naming her. Besides, he said that the people of Bengal are being fooled by the government led by Mamata Banerjee.

On this day, Shah did not leave the West Bengal government alone to deal with the increasing number of infiltrators. His temper flared when he said that the West Bengal government was paving the way for the infiltrators to enter.



Even today the names of the scholars came in the face of the Shah. He said, “Whether Ramakrishna and Vivekananda Rabindranath’s Bengal has been bloodied or not. Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal. She called it a hotbed of corruption and manipulation in Bengal. Amit Shah’s assurance.” Will be sure. “

Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 31, 2021, 3:39 PM IST

