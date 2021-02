Amit’s phone, Rajiv is going to Delhi on a special plane! Today Shahi may join 7 Rajib Banerjee May Join BJP Today | kolkata

#Kolkata: Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal has been canceled due to an explosion in Delhi So the BJP arranged for Rajiv Banerjee to be flown to Delhi on a special flight. Rajiv Banerjee is going to fly to Delhi on Saturday He is accompanied by Vaishali Dalmia, Prabir Ghoshal and Rathin Chakraborty to Delhi. They can join the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah in Delhi on the same night

