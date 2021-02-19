Amul comes up with witty take on surging fuel prices, netizens impressed

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to surge across the country, fueling anger among the people. Capturing the current public mood, dairy giant Amul has come up with a cartoon, impressing netizens.

The cartoon, shared on the brand’s official Twitter account, featured the Amul girl filling up her car’s fuel tank wearing an anxious look.

“Painfuel Increase”, read the tagline, the wordplay referring to the steep rise in fuel prices, with the phrase “Amul Affordable taste” at the bottom.

Take a look here:

Netizens loved the dairy brand’s take on the fuel price hike. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Amul melted under pressure – Hope (Hope58975223) February 19, 2021

Utterly “butterly” delicious melted Amul – Krishnamoorthy (rishna krishna76_h) February 19, 2021

Finally 4. Spine surgery successfull pic.twitter.com/skyNdEHpwf – TOO MUCH DEMOCRACY (0 L0ST_IN_CINEMA) February 19, 2021

Amul girl to everyone: pic.twitter.com/nIBQdRP9gK – River of January 🏹 (verriver_january) February 19, 2021

After being called out

Anyway good on your part. pic.twitter.com/ua89bVIgXR – Sarthikbhan (art Sarthikbhan2) February 19, 2021

A few moments later pic.twitter.com/nDv3Q2MKpU – ROFL Raju 🏹🚜 (ofRofl_Raju_) February 19, 2021

Finally – Aarti (art aartic02) February 19, 2021

CBI team at Amul😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/o6ibJK2cVL – Ex Bhakt ➐ (tadipaar_hun) February 19, 2021

The retail price of petrol crossed the Rs 100-per liter barrier in several states across the country. In the national capital, petrol price was hiked by 31 paise per liter and diesel got dearer by 33 paise.

As social media was abuzz with debates on fuel price hike, # Petrol100 also started to trend on Twitter.