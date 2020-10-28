Amway India celebrates World Food Day with a national conference in partnership with PHDCCI and Mamta HIMC

Amway India recently commemorated World Food Day through a unique virtual conference, in partnership with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and Mamta Health Institute for Mother and Child (HIMC). The webinar would highlight the need for building sustainability and innovation in nutrition interventions and will have renowned experts and speakers from across the industry such as Department of Food & Public Distribution, a Deputy Country representative from UN Women, Dr. Deepa Malik, International para-athlete along with the President of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.