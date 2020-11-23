Amway sparks creativity in young minds by hosting virtual events to celebrate Children’s day

Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies, commemorated Children’s Day for the 12th consecutive year. The annual celebrations were hosted virtually across India with its 12 NGO partners as part of Amway India’s CSR program- Project Sunrise. Through this program, Amway supports the overall well-being of underprivileged children by providing them access to education, health and hygiene. Furthermore, Amway through its ‘Power of 5 Campaign’ is relentlessly working towards the cause of malnourishment in the children under the age of 5 years. The campaign focusses on bringing in the much-needed awareness and behavioural shift in mothers, caregivers and communities at large.

Embracing the new normal this year, Amway conducted the celebrations virtually with the aim to bring children together while maintaining social distancing. From workshops on Indian painting and cultural performances to virtual salad dressing and debate competitions along with story-telling sessions, Amway India organised several interactive activities that were geared towards empowering and encouraging the young ones.

In Kolkata, Amway, in association with Mukti Rehabilitation Centre encouraged and engaged the children to virtually participate in a drawing and painting activity where the children colourfully poured their creativity on paper. Few children also showcased their talent through singing and dancing performances. The event concluded with exciting gifts for all the participants.

Mr. Chandra Bhushan Chakraborty, Vice President – East, Amway India, said, “The most precious thing in this world is a smile on the face of a child and in light of this thought Amway India celebrates Children’s Day each year along with its NGO partners. In these unprecedented times, it is important to take a moment and appreciate the resilience shown by the young ones as they face a constantly evolving world. At Amway, our vision is to help people live better, healthier lives. Through multiple initiatives under Project Sunrise, we have significantly enriched the lives of underprivileged children across India by helping them in their holistic development. It was heartening to see such an enthusiastic participation and creativity showcased by all the children at the virtual event. We are proud to collaborate with Mukti Rehabilitation Centre and extend our support for the welfare of the children.”

Commenting on the occasion, Bidisha Ghosh Biswas, Secretary, Mukti Rehabilitation Centre, said, “Our aim was to give the children some time off and encourage them to interact with peers and teachers. Such activities help build the confidence in the children and keep them engaged, which, we believe, is the need of the hour. We have received continued support from Amway India for our children over the years. We wholeheartedly thank Amway for organizing a fun filled day that the children thoroughly enjoyed.”

Amway had introduced Project Sunrise in 2008 with a vision to help and empower underprivileged children in areas of education, health and hygiene. Under this project, the company currently works with 12 NGO partners across the country.