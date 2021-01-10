An Interaction With Experts To Overcome The Fear Of Mathematics By MAKAUT

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal is organizing an interaction with experts to help the school and college students overcome their fobia in mathematics. Many students experience such fear and are unable to score good marks in mathematics.

To overcome the fear of mathematics and experience a lucid learning process, students, guardians and teachers of schools and colleges can interact with experts directly in virtual mode. E-Certificates will be provided to all.

Name of the Programme: MAKAUT er Bandhan

Time: Jan 10, 2021 10:00 AM in India

Registration Open now.

Register in advance for this webinar:-

http://bit.ly/37LIEkJ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The eminent speakers are:

Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT

Dr. Partha Pratim Lahiri, Registrar, MAKAUT

Mr. Subrata Kumar Biswas, Research Fellow Maths in SCERT (WB),

Dr. P. N. Dutta, Prof. of Mathematics, MAKAUT, WB,

Dr. Partha Karmakar, Dy. Secretary (Academic), WBBSE

Dr. Subhabrata Roychowdhury, Advisor, MAKAUT, WB

About MAKAUT: The University came into operation formally with the assumption of the office of the first Vice Chancellor on January 15, 2001 as a sequel to the promulgation of THE WEST BENGAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY ACT, 2001, under West Bengal Act XV of 2000 passed by the West Bengal Legislature. The University started its academic programme, from July 16, 2001 following a Notification from the Department of Higher Education; Government of West Bengal dated June 15, 2001 through the affiliation of Engineering and Management Institutions / Colleges and has entered the eighteen years of its functioning. The University is included in Section 2F and also in Section 12B of UGC and recipient of UGC Grant. The University wants to grow nurturing innovative / novel ideas that would touch all segments of the society especially the marginalized ones. We look at technology from a broad social perspective and are organizing postgraduate courses in basic and applied sciences. The University has introduced new courses in emerging areas to develop, enhance and higher education.