“AND MILES TO GO” released on Flipkart, Amazon and Notion Press has been written by Sudipto Lahiri a Kolkata based civil engineer. AND MILES TO GO- his maiden novel has been set up at the backdrop of Kolkata and through the characters he has depicted the different shades of human mind, their desires, their virtues and their voice.

Set at the backdrop of the City of Joy between the period of 2011 and 2013, this is a story of a few characters of different ages and diverse backgrounds. They are in pursuit of their goals and ambitions in life, struggling to fulfil their desires. Patkel, a kid from the slums, decides to defy his fate to change his life.

Author Sudipto says, ” Through the characters I have depicted the different shades of the human mind, their desires, their virtues and their vices.”

“There were mainly two reasons which guided me to write the book – And Miles to Go.

A significant part of my life was spent on building up my career and earning for our livelihood. I didn’t even have the idea that I could write a book. I knew that I could write well from the appreciations I got in my school and from the letters I used to write to my friends – but writing a book never came to my mind. Neither did I have that amount of time to explore that luxury.

Then I reached an age when I started looking back at my past. I think everyone does. I found that my life was filled with twists and turns, thrills and drama from my childhood. I was not even ten years old – and experienced how my parents escaped inevitable deaths. My life was a journey with ups and downs and smiles and tears. The journey was difficult – but I never left my dreams. There was only one ‘mantra’ that my mom taught me – ‘Never give up.’

I found there were so many stories hidden in my life, so many characters of different shades and colour, so many experiences greater than fiction that it could create several books.

But then – imagining during leisure time and putting them up on a piece of paper were very different ball games. My official tours gave me hours of loneliness. To deal with that loneliness – I started writing. The characters of my story became my friends. They helped me to create a separate world for me. I was fascinated with the concept. I could create and rule their life and incidents at my own will. I felt like GOD. That is how I started writing short stories. I was never alone again – I was never feeling sad again.

The second reason was the impact of so many authors in my life.

I was deeply moved by so many legendary authors – Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Bose,SaradinduBandhopadhyay, and so on. Their stories and novels were the companions during my growing up.When I read the poems of the great American poet – Robert Frost, I was struck with such a feeling of satisfaction that even after 30-35 years, the poems still sound like the music inside my mind.

I decided to create something of my own. I was already writing short stories then, but writing a novel with 2.0 lakhs words was a challenge. I took up this challenge with myself – could I do it? What started with fun and passion became a project. Many a time, temptations hit me – let it go. Enough is enough. The characters started coming in my dreams, and they haunted and threatened to harm me if I did not take care of them. I was possessed and sucked into their world.

The day I got the 1st copy of the book in my hand, I was emotional. And I am not shy to say – I had tears in my eyes. Maybe my second or third book (when they come) will not give the same feeling again.

And Miles to Go – my maiden novel had been very close to my heart, and through the characters I tried to depict the different shades of the human mind, their desires, their virtues, and their vices.”