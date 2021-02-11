Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy proposes farmer police station for protecting rights | national

The Chief Minister informed that separate police stations are being planned for farmers in different parts of the state. This is done keeping in mind that there is no oppression or deception with the farmers.

# Vijayawada: On the one hand, when the peasant movement has continued in the country for the last few months, the statement of the Prime Minister, the counter statement, the medicine of the central government, the counter question of the farmers and the name of reducing the movement, the Andhra Pradesh government is going to take a new decision. It would not be wrong to say that the breakthrough is not new. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to take innovative steps to protect the interests of farmers. He had earlier launched a project called RBK scheme. This time the Chief Minister informed that separate police stations are being planned for the farmers in different parts of the state. This is done keeping in mind that there is no oppression or deception with the farmers. He asked the agriculture department to coordinate with the police department for this.

He said the new program would create awareness among the hired farmers. He also promised to check the crop grower’s rights card so that there would be no problem. In the interest of public awareness, hoardings should be set up with descriptions of village clinics and village secretariat services. He also reviewed the Amul project in Andhra Pradesh and the establishment of the Aqua Hub. Besides, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has expressed his views on setting up Janata Bazar. The farmers of the state are happy with this fancy move of the Chief Minister.

They think that this new law and police station will protect their interests. Many times farmers do not get a fair price for their crops. The brokerage cycle works before it is sold in the market. But experts believe that this new step of the Chief Minister will change the direction.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Rohan Chowdhury First published:February 11, 2021, 1:55 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>